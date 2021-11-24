In In Times of the Emperor, Pedro puts Samuel against the wall: ‘Lied’ · TV News

Dom Pedro 2° (Selton Mello) will be suspicious of Samuel’s (Michel Gomes) past in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The engineer will talk too much about the death of Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim) and will be placed against the wall by the monarch. “Lied”, will accuse the almighty in the telenovela of the six of Globo.

In the Paraguay War (1864-1870), Tonico (Alexandre Nero) told his rival about his father’s death. Meanwhile, Pilar’s boyfriend (Gabriela Medvedovski) will loosen his tongue and refute the bad-tempered deputy theory. He will say that the colonel’s murder did not happen in the way the scoundrel imagines it and will arouse strangeness.

In scene that will aired next Thursday (2) , Pedro will demand explanations from the good guy. “Now it’s just the two of us. You lied to him. Why? What are you hiding? Tell me the truth, whatever it is. this Jorge he mentioned was one of the Malians”.

Samuel will deny any relationship with Jorge and will claim that he was sold when he was still a child. “Until I arrived at the farm of the Countess’s father, who manumitted me before he died. That’s all!”, he continues. The emperor will insist and ask if the friend has not met the group that invaded Tonico’s farm.

“If even you, who are my friend, thought I was hiding something, imagine him! He would even be able to prove that I’m guilty of something I didn’t do! And the blame always falls on the black’s back”, he will explain the ex-slave.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#82 – New Angel boils in Secret Truths 2!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.