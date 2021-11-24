In In Times of the Emperor, Pilar slashes Zayla in public: ‘Manteúda’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will offend Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in public in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The doctor of the six o’clock soap opera will be revolted when she sees Tonico (Alexandre Nero) parading with his lover in the casino and will call her rival “maintain” loud and clear. The old expression refers to a woman who is financially supported by a married man.

In the scenes planned to go aired next Tuesday (30) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will watch her brother-in-law whispering in the ear of the Princess of Little Africa at a table in Quinzinho’s (Augusto Madeira) establishment.

“I can’t settle for Tonico exposing my sister like that. How can he be walking up and down with Zayla in public?” “That’s what he wants, to provoke you!”, says Samuel (Michel Gomes).

The girl will not be able to stand to see the scene, will get up in a rush and will talk to the couple of lovers. “May I know where Dolores is, Tonico?” the young woman will ask. “Oxe, at home”, will release the politician, quite cynical.

“And you keep walking around with that muffler around?” will snap Pilar. “Look how you talk to me”, the little villain will get annoyed. “But that’s what you’ve become,” the engineer will retort. In the plot, Dom Pedro 2º’s enemy (Selton Mello) will have bought Madame Lambert’s (Lorena Silva) atelier for the seamstress.

The deputy, however, will defend the ally: “Wipe your mouth! In front of me nobody will disrespect Zayla”. “She did it herself when she became his mistress!”, accuses the musician, further intensifying the rivalry with the owner of the newspaper O Berro.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

