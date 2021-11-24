In the countryside, Bil Araújo regrets not being a priority in the game

In the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, Bil Araújo unburdened himself after having ended up on the farm thanks to his friend Mileide Mihaile having preferred to save Marina Ferrari in the dynamics of the rest.
In conversation with Sthe Matos, the former “BBB 21” said he feels alone in confinement. After all, when the animal catches, it usually has to be left over because it is not a priority for any participant.
Did you understand what I said about priorities? I don’t belong here, no. There is no one person who says ‘Bil is top 1 priority’. I’m alone in here. It’s holding on until the end.
Sthe Matos tried to reassure the worker: ‘You’re going to return to a farmer,’ he declared.
Dynho Alves entered the room and wished Bil Araújo good luck in the farmer’s race that will be played tonight.
