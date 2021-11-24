In the countryside, Bil Araújo regrets not being a priority in the game

by

In the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, Bil Araújo unburdened himself after having ended up on the farm thanks to his friend Mileide Mihaile having preferred to save Marina Ferrari in the dynamics of the rest.

In conversation with Sthe Matos, the former “BBB 21” said he feels alone in confinement. After all, when the animal catches, it usually has to be left over because it is not a priority for any participant.

Did you understand what I said about priorities? I don’t belong here, no. There is no one person who says ‘Bil is top 1 priority’. I’m alone in here. It’s holding on until the end.

Sthe Matos tried to reassure the worker: ‘You’re going to return to a farmer,’ he declared.

Dynho Alves entered the room and wished Bil Araújo good luck in the farmer’s race that will be played tonight.

Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week?

18.67%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

65.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

16.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 948 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 11

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 11

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 11

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 11

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 11

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 11

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

7 / 11

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 11

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 11

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 11

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 11

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus