In “The Farm 13”, Dayane says he won’t give Rico a new jacket: “I punch”

After tearing Rico’s jacket in “The Farm 13”, dayane showed regret and even apologized to the pawn. However, it seems that she is not very interested in getting back to befriend the boy. During a chat with MC GUI, this Tuesday afternoon (23), the model said that she will not give a new jacket to the influencer and even joked that she would give one punch in him.

READ MORE:

dayane was reflecting on his trajectory in “The Farm 13” and said to be calm with everything that happened. Despite having destroyed another participant’s garment, she believes her fans understood the situation. MC GUI he added that it was possible to buy another jacket, but day refused.

“Just the coat thing, who knows, it might penalize me. But I don’t think so. If the public already knows me, knows more or less what I am, they will understand. Or not? I think”, said the model. You can give him another coat”, he suggested MC GUI.

“I give nothing! I slap you when I get out of here. I throw a punch well,” Dayane replied in a mocking tone.

“Just the coat thing that might penalize me out there, but I don’t think.”

“The coat, you buy him another one.” (MC GUI)

“I give nothing, I give a good punch.” (Dayane)#The farm #RoçaAFazenda pic.twitter.com/6L1LbhdeaA — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) November 23, 2021

It is worth remembering that this Tuesday (23) we will have the formation of the 10th “The Farm 13“. Rich, Farmer of the Week, are full of doubts. despite the problems with dayane, the comedian would like to keep someone else, like MC GUI and Dynho. However, it may even be left over for Bil Araújo.

So, not to miss anything, just keep an eye on the POPline and on record, from 22:45.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!