In the second chapter, the seven o’clock telenovela already gives more bang than the nine o’clock telenovela Globo· Notícias da TV

by

The second chapter of The More Life, The Better! it has already earned more audiences than Um Lugar ao Sol. On Tuesday (23), Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera scored 22.8 points, while the nine o’clock soap opera had 22 points in Greater São Paulo, according to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news.

According to a survey carried out by the report, The More Life, The Better! obtained 36.2% share (participation) of 63% (total televisions turned on from 7:43 pm to 8:30 pm). Um Lugar ao Sol, on the other hand, gained 34.2% share of 64% of TVs tuned between 9:22 pm and 10:41 pm.

The serial written by Lícia Manzo is struggling to win over the public. The plot has been recording several negative records and is now the title of worst telenovela debut of the nine on Globo.

Also on Tuesday (23), Jornal Nacional was the most watched program on the network, with 23.8 points. On the other hand, Jornal da Globo embittered its worst audience of the year by scoring 5 points at dawn. The TV news aired from 1:14 am to 1:53 am, shown after the reality show The Voice Brasil, the telenovela eleven Verdades Secretas and the series As Five.

With the end of Genesis (2021) on Monday (22), Record debuted The Bible last night. The new biblical plot, however, lost one in five viewers of Edir Macedo’s broadcaster.

While the average of the last four Tuesdays of Genesis spiked 14 points, the unprecedented production of religious stories reached 11.3 points, which represents a 20% drop in the rate.

On SBT, Carinha de Anjo scored 6.2 points, surpassing Mexican soap operas, football with the Champions League and even auditorium shows, and became the most watched attraction of the day on Silvio Santos’ channel.

See below the audiences for Tuesday, November 23, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.7
good morning SP7,8
Good morning Brazil8.4
More you6,7
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.9
SP19.1
Globe Sports9,7
Newspaper Today10.7
Afternoon Session: The Dilemma8.6
The clone13.5
fitness dreams14.6
in the times of the emperor16.6
SP220.9
the more life the better22.8
National Newspaper23.8
a place in the sun22.0
The Voice Brazil13.7
secret truths9.1
as five7.0
Globo Newspaper5.0
conversation with bial3.6
Owl Mood: Me, Grandma and Ox3,4
Owl: Lula and the Whale3.1
Hour 14,5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.9
Morning General Balance (average 5am-8:29am)2.5
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)3,4
Speak Brazil3.1
Nowadays3.6
JR 24h (morning)4.8
General balance8.0
Proof of love6.2
JR 24h (afternoon 1)4.9
City Alert7.6
JR 24h (afternoon 2)5.4
Journal of Record9.2
The Bible – Premiere11.3
when you call the heart7,8
The Farm 1310.5
JR 24h (dawn)5.2
Speaks, I hear you1.8
Religious0.6
Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.8
First Impact3,4
Come here2.7
Good Morning & Co.2.7
Chest Award Coupon2.4
gossiping2,3
indomitable heart2.9
Champions League: Barcelona vs Benfica4.1
I give you life4.9
Chest Award Coupon5.1
SBT Brazil5.3
Angel’s face6.2
Mouse program5.0
Spectacular Cinema: My 15 Years3.3
the night2.7
Operation Mosque2,3
Reporter Connection2.1
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.4
First Impact (4h-6h)2.5

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP