In the second chapter, the seven o’clock telenovela already gives more bang than the nine o’clock telenovela Globo· Notícias da TV

The second chapter of The More Life, The Better! it has already earned more audiences than Um Lugar ao Sol. On Tuesday (23), Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera scored 22.8 points, while the nine o’clock soap opera had 22 points in Greater São Paulo, according to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news.

According to a survey carried out by the report, The More Life, The Better! obtained 36.2% share (participation) of 63% (total televisions turned on from 7:43 pm to 8:30 pm). Um Lugar ao Sol, on the other hand, gained 34.2% share of 64% of TVs tuned between 9:22 pm and 10:41 pm.

The serial written by Lícia Manzo is struggling to win over the public. The plot has been recording several negative records and is now the title of worst telenovela debut of the nine on Globo.

Also on Tuesday (23), Jornal Nacional was the most watched program on the network, with 23.8 points. On the other hand, Jornal da Globo embittered its worst audience of the year by scoring 5 points at dawn. The TV news aired from 1:14 am to 1:53 am, shown after the reality show The Voice Brasil, the telenovela eleven Verdades Secretas and the series As Five.

With the end of Genesis (2021) on Monday (22), Record debuted The Bible last night. The new biblical plot, however, lost one in five viewers of Edir Macedo’s broadcaster.

While the average of the last four Tuesdays of Genesis spiked 14 points, the unprecedented production of religious stories reached 11.3 points, which represents a 20% drop in the rate.

On SBT, Carinha de Anjo scored 6.2 points, surpassing Mexican soap operas, football with the Champions League and even auditorium shows, and became the most watched attraction of the day on Silvio Santos’ channel.

See below the audiences for Tuesday, November 23, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.7 good morning SP 7,8 Good morning Brazil 8.4 More you 6,7 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.9 SP1 9.1 Globe Sports 9,7 Newspaper Today 10.7 Afternoon Session: The Dilemma 8.6 The clone 13.5 fitness dreams 14.6 in the times of the emperor 16.6 SP2 20.9 the more life the better 22.8 National Newspaper 23.8 a place in the sun 22.0 The Voice Brazil 13.7 secret truths 9.1 as five 7.0 Globo Newspaper 5.0 conversation with bial 3.6 Owl Mood: Me, Grandma and Ox 3,4 Owl: Lula and the Whale 3.1 Hour 1 4,5 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.9 Morning General Balance (average 5am-8:29am) 2.5 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 3,4 Speak Brazil 3.1 Nowadays 3.6 JR 24h (morning) 4.8 General balance 8.0 Proof of love 6.2 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 4.9 City Alert 7.6 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 5.4 Journal of Record 9.2 The Bible – Premiere 11.3 when you call the heart 7,8 The Farm 13 10.5 JR 24h (dawn) 5.2 Speaks, I hear you 1.8 Religious 0.6

Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.8 First Impact 3,4 Come here 2.7 Good Morning & Co. 2.7 Chest Award Coupon 2.4 gossiping 2,3 indomitable heart 2.9 Champions League: Barcelona vs Benfica 4.1 I give you life 4.9 Chest Award Coupon 5.1 SBT Brazil 5.3 Angel’s face 6.2 Mouse program 5.0 Spectacular Cinema: My 15 Years 3.3 the night 2.7 Operation Mosque 2,3 Reporter Connection 2.1 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.4 First Impact (4h-6h) 2.5

Source: Broadcasters