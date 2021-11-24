Incumbent at Corinthians, Du Queiroz remembers seeing Renato Augusto only on TV: “He’s an exceptional guy” | corinthians

Born in January 2000, Du Queiroz was still a teenager when Corinthians de Tite won the Brasileirão in 2015 with a show by players like Cássio, Fagner and Renato Augusto.

This Thursday, at 20:00 (GMT), at Castelão, the 21-year-old defensive midfielder will play another game as a starter alongside Renato Augusto, 33, today the team’s biggest technical reference.

Excited, the young man only praised the 8 shirt at his first press conference of his career:

– Renato is an exceptional guy on and off the field, a friend, he helps me a lot. I was on the couch at home watching, and today being able to be beside him is an immense pleasure. I speak directly to him. Being on the side of these guys, I have a lot to grow – said the athlete, who against Santos started the seventh consecutive game and gave his first assist, in Jô’s goal.

Read too

+ Willian should play for a longer time against Ceará

+ Timão x Athletico-PR: how to buy tickets

1 of 3 Du Queiroz at his first press conference at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Du Queiroz at his first press conference at Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

A Timon athlete for eight years, Du Queiroz has been called up by the under-15 and under-17 teams. He says that, over the years, he changed his position:

– I arrived at Corinthians as a right-back at the age of 13, and they (training coaches) said they saw defensive midfield characteristics in me. So between 13 and 15 I started playing at the wheel, but I never lost the essence of the lateral. I have been able to discern the two positions, I have this wisdom. At 15, I even started playing more as a defensive midfielder – said the player.

Released from São Paulo at age 13, he arrived at Timão shortly after and stood out at the base, winning the São Paulo U-13, international tournaments for the U-15 and the Copa do Brasil U-17. This year, after spending a few months in the under-23, he joined the squad and has been used a lot.

– The first opportunity I didn’t have, I continued working. Corinthians’ base is a showcase, there are several games. I continued working to be here and knew how to make the best use of it.

– We used to train here (base players) and in these training sessions with the professional I was doing well, giving my all, I really wanted this opportunity. I arrived a day before the game against Chapecoense in the first round, Sylvinho called me and said I was going to the game. I grabbed it the best way. In my life, nothing was easy, everything was always with struggles and difficulties – he highlighted.

In October, the player renewed his contract with Timão. The bond, which ended in February 2022, now ends only at the end of 2024.

+ Read more news about Corinthians

2 of 3 Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction Banner Black Friday Premiere Brasileirão 2021 — Photo: Reproduction

PROMOTION! The best of Brasileirão for R$19.90/month, in the first three months of subscription