Inflation and higher interest rates should remove BRL 44.7 billion in retail sales – Economy

The diarist Cláudia de Jesus Melo Silva was even excited. After a year out because of the pandemic, he believed that with the return of the cleaning, he would be able to change the TV for a bigger one, 40 inches this year. I also planned to buy an electric fryer. But their consumption dreams were shattered.

Mother of five, she and her husband, who works as a painter, manage to earn around R$ 2 thousand a month. Today there is practically nothing left for other expenses besides the basics. the account of light rose to more than R$ 400, before it was R$ 250. The last time you bought gas he paid R$ 120. At the supermarket, where he left R$ 400 a month, he now spends no less than R$ 600, even though he trades meat for chicken, rice for pasta and bread for couscous. “I hardly buy milk, it’s very expensive, my children drink tea.”

The unexpected tightness caused by the fire of the inflation that Claudia’s family and millions of others go through will have a direct impact on retail sales in the last quarter. With sexta-feira Negra and Christmas, this is the most important period of the year for the business. The worsening that there has been from January until now in several indicators – inflation, fees and income – should withdraw BRL 44.7 billion from sales of the retail business in the last quarter compared to the more favorable scenario projected at the beginning of the year. This is what a study carried out at the request of the state, for the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC) to assess how much the deteriorating economy will cost retailers this year.

“The reversal of the situation was very fast: inflation as it is and the remedy to fight it, which is the increase in interest rates, make up a worrying fourth-quarter scenario for retail”, says the chief economist at CNC and responsible for the study, Fabio Bentes.

In January, when the market expected inflation of 3.32% for the year and basic interest rates of 3.25%, according to the Focus Bulletin of central bank, and the economist projected interest to the consumer of 40.8% per year and a real increase of 2.4% in the mass of income, the expectation of the trade was to earn R$ 792 billion between October and December. The increase was 4.4% compared to the same period in 2020.

Now, however, with the projection of ending the year with double-digit inflation (9.80%), Selic at 9.25%, installment interest at 44% per year and a real drop of 1.9% in income, the Economist calculates that revenue for the last quarter will fall to R$ 747.3 billion, 1.5% less than in the last quarter of 2020.

“The rise in inflation was the main factor for the worsening of sales expectations in the fourth quarter”, says Bentes. In his accounts, inflation accounts for almost 70% of what retail should not pocket in the last quarter.

He recalls that the negative impact of inflation on consumption had already shown its face in 2015, when the IPCA, official inflation, closed the year at 10.67%. This is exactly the inflation rate accumulated today in 12 months until October. In 2015, sales for the last quarter were down 6.9%, the biggest downturn for the period in recent times.

Marcela Kawauti, economist at Prada Assessoria, highlights that, in addition to the very high inflation, what worsens the prospects for consumption at the moment, is its composition. “Inflation is very focused on food, energy and fuels, basic items, with which people have no room for maneuver, there is nowhere to run”, he observes.

She adds that the job market has not helped, because the job did not return to pre-pandemic levels. Also, income transfer programs have less impact on consumption this year and the climate of high uncertainty puts a brake on investments that could boost employment and income.

After inflation, the fall in the real mass of income and the rise in interest rates are factors that should negatively affect, albeit less intensely, year-end purchases. The only positive data pointed out by the CNC study is the greater expected flow of consumers in stores compared to what was initially expected. This results from the advance of vaccination. “The reopening of the economy should prevent a further drop in sales,” says Bentes.

Despite the expected setback for the last quarter, the economist considers that trade should still close the year with sales growth compared to 2020. In this case, the weak base of comparison, which was 2020, and the increase in sales in 3.8% already registered between January and September, according to the trade survey of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Deferred travel plan

Every year, hairdresser Edgar Godoy, owner of a beauty salon in the north of São Paulo, hits the road to spend the year-end parties with family members who live in Mato Grosso do Sul. In 2020, he didn’t go because of the pandemic. Until six months ago, he had plans to resume this tradition. But he decided to cancel the trip. “This year is unfeasible, we have no expectation of gain”, he says. On the one-way trip, he uses around 100 liters of ethanol and the price of fuel has already risen in the year, up to October, by 45.86%.

With the reopening of the salon, in June, Godoy had a good movement, which was similar to the same month in 2019, before the pandemic. But since then, revenue has not been sustained. Monthly revenue is still between 40% and 45% lower compared to the same pre-pandemic period. “The staff are broke and many clients are unemployed. Others, of advanced age, are afraid to come to the salon.”

The drop in movement occurs even without the hairdresser having increased the prices of the services provided. He says that it has been two and a half years since he has readjusted the table, despite pressures on the cost of products and electricity, for example.

In Godoy’s opinion, high inflation has been the main obstacle to the resumption of normal activity in the salon. “People have chosen to spend on essentials and coming to the salon ends up being superfluous.”

The proof of this is that he noticed a drop in the flow of customers in the week of payment. “The impression I have is that the clientele will first go shopping at the market and, if there is any money left, spend it at the beauty salon.”

In addition to giving up the trip, Godoy postponed the plan to renovate the salon and make some personal expenses. “It’s been a while since I’ve been shopping for clothes,” he recalls. Currently, because of the current situation, the hairdresser has no expectation of consumption. “There is a need, but due to the high cost and low income, we end up sort of putting aside the plans.”