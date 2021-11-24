Inter lineup: Patrick and Edenilson are released, but Lindoso doesn’t face Fluminense | International

Amidst the turbulent scenario, with problems on and off the field, Diego Aguirre finished his preparations for the confrontation against Fluminense, this Wednesday, at Maracanã. The coach will feature Edenilson and Patrick, but won a last-minute casualty: Rodrigo Lindoso.
According to a statement released by the Inter press office, the midfielder suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh and has an estimated recovery time of 10 days. With that, Johnny wins a spot alongside Rodrigo Dourado in midfield.
Edenilson was tried on Monday for expulsion in the 2-1 loss to Palmeiras and got two suspension matches. However, the Colorado legal department managed a suspensive effect that frees the shirt 8 to be on the field at Maracanã. This Tuesday, Pantera ended up punished with a match, already fulfilled, also has a confirmed presence.
Edenilson will be one of Inter’s attractions at Maracanã — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Divulgação, Inter
Daniel and Yuri Alberto will be embezzled once again. The goalkeeper is recovering from a crack in his rib, while Yuri Alberto treats the bone swelling in his left foot. Marcelo Lomba and Carlos Palacios are on the team in the two spots, respectively.
The probable team has Marcelo Lomba; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Carlos Palacios.
The delegation travels to Rio de Janeiro after training. The clash against Fluminense, valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão, will be played on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã. Inter is in eighth in the table with 47, one less than the Cariocas, who appear in seventh.
Inter related:
- Goalkeepers: Emerson Junior, Marcelo Lomba and Vitor Hugo
- Sides: Hector, Moses, Paulo Victor and Saravia
- Defenders: Bruno Méndez, Cuesta, Gabriel Mercado and Kaique Rocha
- Steering wheels: Johnny, Rodrigo Dourado and Zé Gabriel
- Socks: Boschilia, Edenilson, Mauricio and Patrick
- Attackers: Caio Vidal, Gustavo Maia, Matheus Cadorini, Palacios and Taison