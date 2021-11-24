Inter releases TURBINED cashback with credit debited on time!

During Orange Friday, Inter bank announces cashback boosted with credit debited on time exclusively for its customers. Other promotions are also in action and some can be enjoyed by those who do not yet have an account at this bank.

Bank account holders received an e-mail today (23) announcing: “Credit Debitado na Hora’s boosted cashback has just arrived! During the month of November, you can enjoy the best of Orange Friday and earn a lot more cash back on every purchase.”

The institution explains to users that “Credit Debited on the spot is the opportunity to make purchases on credit, without needing a pre-approved limit, since the purchase amount is debited from your checking account at the time.”

The big advantage is that “in addition to shopping at establishments that only accept credit cards, the customer earns cashback on all transactions made with this function enabled.”

But how to take advantage of the Inter boosted cashback?

First, the account holder must activate this functionality. To activate the function, just follow the steps we’ve listed for you. See how easy it is:

Open the Inter bank application;

Then enter the “Cards” area;

Click on “Settings”;

Select the “Card” option;

Finally, activate the “Credit debited on time” switch;

After making these changes to your application’s configuration, you can now use your card in the credit function. O will be debited instantly and you will enjoy Inter’s turbo cashback. This promotion is valid until November 30th.

During that month, in addition to the bank’s traditional cashback amount, users earn an additional 10% on the cashback amount; that is, in practice, for every BRL 10 in cashback for purchases made until November 30, the customer receives an additional BRL 1.

