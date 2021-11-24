Internet companies will have to identify users who offend Marielle Franco

Tribute by the artist Luis Bueno to Marielle Franco, in São Paulo. Photo: Fabio Vieira/FotoRua/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Superior Court of Justice had unanimous decision

Appeal was filed by the family of the former councilor

Data may be informed of those who have posts overturned by the RJ Justice

From this Tuesday (23), internet companies – such as Meta (formerly Facebook) and Twitter – will have to inform the authorities of the personal data of users who share content offensive to the honor and memory of former councilor Marielle Franco, murdered in 2018. The unanimous decision is by the Fourth Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

The collegiate analyzed an appeal by Marielle’s partner, Monica Benício, and her sister, Arielle Barboza, against a decision by the Rio Court of Justice, which in turn denied access to the data.

Those users who had posts removed from the networks by decision of the Rio de Janeiro Court may have data informed. Companies must attempt to deliver the data within ten days of receiving the notification.

According to the action, videos with offenses to the former councilor published on social networks totaled more than 13 million views.

In its decision, the Rio de Janeiro Court argued that identification and accountability for content deemed offensive should be carried out on its own, in criminal and non-civil action, such as that used by Marielle’s family. The STJ rejected this understanding.

All ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur, minister Luís Felipe Salomão, who pointed out that the request by the former councilor’s family is supported by the civil framework of the internet and that there is no conflict with the General Data Protection Law.

“As there are signs of illegality in the conduct of users who uploaded the videos to the world wide web and, also, as the specific request, aimed solely at obtaining data from those users – from the IPs already presented -, I think that the user’s privacy, in the specific case, does not prevail”, said the minister.

Also according to Salomão, the STJ “has already come across the topic involving ‘virtual stoning’, now better known as ‘fake news’ or hate speeches, highlighting, on the occasion, the importance of the Judiciary Power’s energetic action to curb said conducts”.

For him, the decision will set a precedent capable of helping to identify digital militias, like the one that acted against Marielle herself.