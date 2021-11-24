‘Invent fake news, I learned by seeing your releases’

MC Melody didn’t like it at all when he saw his former biggest idol, Anitta, talking about her on “Podcats” and decided to hit back. The “Powerful” praised the funk girl, but also made a joke of remembering that the girl did not want to be managed by her.

“(Melody) already said that she doesn’t want to be managed by me, because she’s bigger than me and that’s okay. I’m not queen of the universe, other people can make her the queen of Brazil. She has a lot of talent, she’s beautiful…” , says Anitta in one of the excerpts.

“Anitta, I never said I’m bigger than you, I said I’ll be bigger than you one day,” Melody wrote on Instagram.

Anitta even gave advice to Melody to stop inventing fake news. The most recent case was of the teenager saying that she had kissed the actress Mel Maia, something that was later denied. Melody also countered and said she learned this from Anitta herself.

“If she makes an effort to sing well, professionally, without being a joke, I think she’ll do well. But Melody has to have the right strategy. To keep inventing fake news, this crazy stuff, won’t be taken seriously. In my opinion. But who? is it me? She’s much bigger than me,” joked Anitta.

“About inventing fake news, I learned that from watching your releases, friend,” Melody wrote.

Later, Melody shared the interview snippet on the feed and reinforced previous positions. In addition, he also took the opportunity to thank him for the compliments, but in an unusual way.

“I appreciate the compliments and I respect your opinion for the rest. Even the part that snubs me. I don’t care, because deep down I know you’re also my fan, just as I’m yours. I love you,” he wrote.