Investment yearbook 2021 – Unimed invests in expansion in Porto Alegre

The next few months will be for the expansion of the infrastructure of the Unimed Porto Alegre cooperative: two units should be inaugurated by mid-2022. The first opens its doors in January, after an investment of around R$ 4 million. Located on Avenida Assis Brasil, in the North Zone of Porto Alegre, the space, currently under construction, should expand customer service, offering collection rooms and curves, exams, offices, a care clinic and a Vaccine Clinic.

Another Unimed investment in progress will come into operation in July of next year. It is the new Unimed Diagnostic Center, in a building that is being built on the corner of 24 de Outubro Street and Goethe Avenue, in front of Parcão. The value of the contribution to the new headquarters in the Moinhos de Vento neighborhood was not revealed by the cooperative.

The construction in a prime spot in the city is growing in height every day and will replace the neighboring unit, which works on Rua Olavo Barreto Viana, adding magnetic resonance imaging and a vaccine clinic. It will also have a consultation unit with multidisciplinary health professionals, such as nutritionists and speech therapists, with preventive medicine and wellness consultancy. In this same space, there will be assistance from the clinic that is currently at Shopping Total.

According to the chairman of the Board of Directors of Unimed Porto Alegre, Flávio da Costa Vieira, the 24 de Outubro unit, located on the corner of Avenida Goethe, will be an environment that “follows the concept of care combined with innovation and will provide opportunities for a whole services to customers, qualifying the level of assistance and reinforcing the cooperative’s purpose of caring for people”.

The unit in the North Zone of Porto Alegre should boost the number of monthly exams in the cooperative by 60%, in addition to generating a greater capacity for carrying out consultations, which may reach up to 300 per day.

Both works continue an expansion plan started in 2020. In March of last year, Unimed Porto Alegre inaugurated its new administrative headquarters, which was transferred to Avenida José Bonifácio, in front of Parque da Redenção.

Larger and more modern, the space was designed to qualify the working environment in accordance with labor legislation. The new structure has an area of ​​5.4 thousand square meters spread over eight floors, and has an auditorium with capacity for 70 people, in addition to lounges distributed on the floors, a café located at the reception, which serves the public in the region, and a themed terrace for events.

According to the cooperative’s press office, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most employees at the new administrative headquarters are still working remotely, and others have joined the hybrid system. Therefore, the occupation of the building, for the time being, is still taking place through a relay.

In September 2020, the new Unimed laboratory unit for the collection and services of exams in Gravataí was also inaugurated. “The market remained competitive in the supplementary health sector, as we can see from the operators’ movements”, comments Vieira. He points out that Unimed Porto Alegre’s movements “were intense” in relation to strengthening its brand and market positioning, “especially in actions that generate experience for society, customers, cooperative doctors and employees”. “We want to follow the investments in relation to the strengthening of our brand and market positioning”, he adds.

The president of the Board of Directors of Unimed Porto Alegre also signals that the cooperative has maintained investments in technology applied to health management. “All expansions are aimed at the verticalization of health, with the objective of increasing the provision of their own services to clients.”