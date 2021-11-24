iPhone 13 mini: the best top-of-the-line compact phone on the market? | Analysis / Review

We started our battery of reviews of Apple’s new cell phones with the iPhone 13 mini, the most compact in the family and rivaling the Galaxy S21 and Zenfone 8. Is Apple’s new small cell phone still a good buy? How has it evolved compared to its predecessor?

Starting with the design, we had small changes: the notch is a little smaller and the cameras on the rear are now arranged diagonally. It has the same height and width as before, but it got a little fatter and heavier due to the battery boost.

The screen remains the same size and resolution, but now has stronger maximum brightness. The stereo sound has great quality and power, which makes the iPhone 13 mini a great device for consuming videos and music. It’s just a shame it didn’t get a 120 Hz screen like the more expensive models.