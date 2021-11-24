iPhone 13 mini: the best top-of-the-line compact phone on the market? | Analysis / Review

We started our battery of reviews of Apple’s new cell phones with the iPhone 13 mini, the most compact in the family and rivaling the Galaxy S21 and Zenfone 8. Is Apple’s new small cell phone still a good buy? How has it evolved compared to its predecessor?
Starting with the design, we had small changes: the notch is a little smaller and the cameras on the rear are now arranged diagonally. It has the same height and width as before, but it got a little fatter and heavier due to the battery boost.
The screen remains the same size and resolution, but now has stronger maximum brightness. The stereo sound has great quality and power, which makes the iPhone 13 mini a great device for consuming videos and music. It’s just a shame it didn’t get a 120 Hz screen like the more expensive models.
The Apple A15 Bionic chipset shows a big leap in benchmarks and in our speed test it was a little faster than its predecessor. The 13 mini takes letter games and runs at full quality at 60 fps. This is where a 120 Hz display would make a difference, but since the battery is small we understand Apple’s choice.
Speaking of battery, it works well, going far beyond the autonomy of the previous one. The efficiency of the A15 chip combined with iOS is really remarkable. Recharging time could be better when using a 30W charger; the 13 mini still takes an hour and a half to go from 0 to 100%.
The mini got a new main camera that captures better photos than before. The ultra-wide and the frontal are the same as the predecessor. Overall, the set is good, but not as advanced as the Pro models. It records great selfies and video captures.
To check out all the details of the iPhone 13 mini, just access our full review via the link below.
The iPhone 13 mini arrived on the national market starting from BRL 6,599 for the 128GB version and reaching BRL 9,599 on the model with 512 GB. Did you find it expensive? You can follow the device’s offers below: