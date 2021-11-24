Is Guedes right in thinking that the market is wrong about GDP?

In recent weeks, attention has been drawn to the fact that the government’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) projections are distancing itself from the calculations of the financial market. While the Ministry of Economy projects a growth of 2.10% in 2022, the market expectation is at 0.93%. Some economists even calculate an economic downturn next year.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has shown irritation with projections coming from the financial market and international organizations such as the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development). Overall, estimates indicate that Brazil will grow less than the world average in 2021 and 2022.

On Tuesday (16), the ministry’s official Twitter published graphs that compared the economic performance of Brazil, Latin America, advanced economies and the euro zone during the first and second government of Dilma Rousseff, the government of Michel Temer and the government of Jair Bolsonaro — in the latter case, including only the projections until the end of 2021.

The numbers pointed to a better performance of Brazil during the Bolsonaro government, compared to advanced economies, the euro zone and Latin America.

In the message, Guedes stated that it was based on “facts”, which would be data from the SPE (Economic Policy Secretariat), of the Ministry of Economy, while critics were based on “estimates” for 2022, coming from the “IMF, from the OECD and of economists who were wrong before”.

The view of Guedes and his team is that the financial market is wrong in its calculations. At the other end, market economists accuse Guedes and his team of excessive optimism.

What do the numbers say?

Financial market projections for GDP have been retreating in recent weeks, amid concerns about the balance of government accounts and the rise in the Selic (the basic interest rate), used to hold down inflation.

Institutions such as the IMF and the OECD have also projected lower numbers for Brazil, compared to the global average.

The Ministry of Economy updated last Wednesday (17) its projections. Check out:

GDP Projection for 2021

Financial market (Focus survey): +4.88%

Ministry of Economy: +5.1%

IMF: +5.2% (overall average: +5.9%

OECD: +5.2% (overall average: +5.7%)

GDP Projection for 2022

Financial market (Focus survey): +0.93%

Ministry of Economy: +2.1%

IMF: +1.5% (overall average: +4.9%)

OECD: +2.3% (global average: +4.5%)

The OECD figures were updated in September, while the IMF’s were released in October. These projections, therefore, tend to be corrected in the next releases, incorporating the most recent deterioration in the economic environment in Brazil.

The Ministry of Economy has already made the update and still released an expectation of a rise of 2.1% for the GDP in 2021 — well above what the financial market calculates.

Ministry says that the market will make mistakes, as in 2020

Guedes’ team has been arguing that, just as happened in 2020, the financial market and international organizations will make mistakes in their projections for 2022.

In the middle of last year, the Central Bank’s Focus Survey, which gathers the estimates of financial institutions, even pointed to a 6.6% drop in GDP in 2020, in the wake of the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The IMF calculated a 9.1% retraction. Among the most pessimistic financial institutions, there was talk of a fall of more than 10%.

The SPE calculated, at the time, a smaller retreat, close to 4.7%. That’s because the government hoped that social programs launched to minimize the effects of the pandemic, such as emergency aid, would hold the economy back. The result for the year 2020 turned out to be a drop of 4.1% of GDP — closer to what the government had calculated.

Last year, the market was projecting a drop of over 6.5% of GDP. The World Bank projected a drop of 8.1% and the IMF, 9.1%. The SPE projected a 4.7% drop and, after many people criticized us and said we were wrong, at the end of the year the market converged to our estimate. The year ended with a drop of 4.1%, showing the accuracy of our forecast.

Adolfo Sachsida, Secretary for Economic Policy

For government, economists underestimate employment

This time, according to Sachsida, the difference between government and financial market projections is due to the assessment of job recovery.

The secretary claims that, according to short-term economic projection models, when interest rates rise, GDP falls.

“Basically, the model is saying that the job market will shrink in the short term. What happens is that I don’t believe there will be this reduction in the job market,” says Sachsida.

“Our projection is more optimistic than the market. In 2020, the same thing happened and we were right.”

Data from Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, show that in 2021, up to September, 2.51 million formal jobs were created in Brazil. The government’s vision is that this recovery will continue.

For economists, there is no reason to be so optimistic

Economists heard by UOL claim that there is no reason for Guedes and his team to be so optimistic about GDP in 2022.

Economist Mauro Schneider, from MCM Consultores, says that his projections for GDP are already below 5% for 2021 and at 0.06% for 2022, with a downward trend.

According to him, several sectors of the economy are showing weakness, and the calculations of the Ministry of Economy seem to be “a wish” of the government, and not the “result of good projections”.

The job market, especially in the formal segment, according to Caged, has performed surprisingly well this year, it is true. But one thing remains logical: the job market reacts to growth expectations. He is not the element that drives growth.

Mauro Schneider, economist at MCM

This is also the view of Flavio Serrano, chief economist at Greenbay Investimentos. For him, there has been a recovery in the formal employment market in recent months and an improvement in the informal sector is also underway.

However, it would be wrong to consider the results of the formal market to project the performance of the economy in the coming months.

There is a large group of unemployed people who are going to start looking for a job. If the economy is bad right now, imagine what it will be like next year, with the lagged effects of higher interest rates this year. Unemployment is getting better, but it will get worse again, because the economy is not growing.

Flavio Serrano, Chief Economist at Greenbay

Serrano currently calculates an increase of 4.7% for the GDP in 2021 and a result between zero and -0.5% for 2022. The economist also claims that the uncertainty for the projections is lower now, compared to 2020.

That’s because, last year, at the height of the pandemic, no one knew exactly where the global economy was going.

“Today, there is uncertainty about the fiscal area and the 2022 electoral process. But from the economic point of view, there is certainty about high inflation, unemployment and higher interest rates,” says Serrano.

“It won’t be the R$ 400 of Auxílio Brasil that will save the economy. This time, the Ministry of Economy will be surprised by the negative side.”