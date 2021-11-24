Is it possible to get a urinary tract infection through the toilet, as the pawn Rico said? – 11/23/2021

During a conversation with fellow inmates from “A Farm 13”, Rico Melquiades said he has a urinary tract infection. The pawn even warned them of the wrong danger of transmission. “Sthefane said that urinary tract infections also get transmitted. I always lift the lid of the toilet to pee, but to prevent it, you should always apply alcohol in gel”.

Peoa Solange Gomes, in turn, said that transmission can occur if urine from the toilet drips into the water and then into the genital region. However, both she and Rico are wrong.

“Urinary infection is not transmitted because it drips in the vessel, you get it yourself”, explains Alex Meller, professor of urology at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and physician at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (SP).

The specialist says that the infection is not a question of hygiene either. “It is associated with drinking too little fluid, holding the urine a lot and having very low immunity”, says the urologist. Having anal intercourse also increases the risks.

Another point raised among pedestrians was that when urine foams it can be a sign of infection. Meller counters. “When the urine foams, it can be a sign that you have ingested excess protein, such as after a barbecue, or that your kidney is really malfunctioning, but normally this has much more to do with urinary composition”, explains the professor .

What is urinary tract infection?

Urinary tract infection (UTI), better known as “urinary tract infection”, is one of the most common types of bacterial infection in humans. It is almost always caused by microorganisms that remain in the feces without causing illness, but which, for some reason, enter the urinary tract, that is, where they could not enter.

When limited to the lower urinary tract, that is, the bladder, the condition is called cystitis. But if the infection “ascends” to the upper urinary tract, passing through the ureter to the kidneys, the condition becomes called pyelonephritis and can be very dangerous, as there is a risk of the bacteria falling into the bloodstream, causing fever and even a generalized infection.

What are the symptoms

Burning or pain when peeing;

Pressure or pain in the lower abdomen (below the belly);

Desire to pee all the time, but when going to the bathroom there is hardly anything to urinate;

Dark pee, with blood or different odor;

Tiredness or malaise.

Heads up: Fever, back pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and chills may indicate that the infection has reached the kidneys. In these cases, it is necessary to seek medical care urgently.

A urinary tract infection is treated with antibiotics and pain relievers to relieve pain in the urinary tract. The patient should rest and drink plenty of fluids.

Other less frequent causes of infection, such as viruses or fungi, may require specific therapies. It is recommended that, after treatment is completed, the end of the infection is confirmed by a new exam. In cases where the infection recurs, it is essential that the urologist is consulted to investigate the causes behind the problem.

Women are more vulnerable

Ricardo Ferro, urologist at Hospital Brasília, explains that women are much more vulnerable to the problem due to an anatomical issue: their urethra is shorter, straight and its entrance is closer to the vagina and anus, which can contaminate the region as a result.

“Women have 10 to 20 times more urinary infections than men,” she says. “And during their lifetime, approximately 20% of adult women will have some episode of cystitis”, adds Ferro.

It is important to emphasize that urinary infections are not STDs (sexually transmitted diseases), since, in most cases, the bacteria that cause cystitis are from the person themselves.

But many STDs — which are now called STIs (sexually transmitted infections) — can cause urinary symptoms and, in addition, increase the predisposition to infection.

How to prevent urinary infections

Drink water frequently. The ideal amount varies for each person, so a simple tip is to check that the urine is always clear. If it’s concentrated, it’s a sign that you need to drink more fluid;

Don’t wait for the will to tighten. The bladder must be emptied at least every four hours; for those who are very busy or forget to go to the bathroom, the cell phone alarm can be useful;

Relax when peeing. If there is a feeling that there is urine left in the bladder, use a little force;

Pee right after sex. The stream of urine helps to “wash” the urinary tract;

Avoid spending a lot of time in wet underwear and prefer garments made with fabrics that absorb sweat, such as cotton;

Use a condom and have routine tests to rule out the risk of STDs. And after anal sex, change the condom if you go back to vaginal penetration;

Change diapers and pads often. This prevents exposure of the urethra to bacteria.;

Teach the girls to always do their personal hygiene from the front to the back;

Estrogen-containing vaginal creams can avoid the risk of urinary infections in women during menopause;

Consider prostate treatment if this is the cause of recurrent infections.

*Also with information from the article published on 02/26/2019.