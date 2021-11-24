Israel says ready to intensify confrontation with Iran – News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett indicated on Tuesday (23) a readiness to intensify Israel’s confrontation with Iran and reiterated that his country would not oppose a new Iranian nuclear agreement with world powers.

On November 29, indirect negotiations will begin to reactivate the 2015 agreement, which former US President Donald Trump abandoned because he considered it insufficient to close projects with the potential to create bombs, an opinion shared by Israelis.

Since the breakup of the United States, Iran, which refuses to seek nuclear weapons, violates the agreement, expanding the enrichment of uranium.

Bennett, who took office in June, said in a speech that Iran is at the “most advanced stage of its nuclear program”.

While his government has previously said it would be open to a new nuclear deal with tougher restrictions on Iran, Bennett reaffirmed Israel’s autonomy to act against the Islamic Republic.

“We’re facing tough times. It’s possible that there will be disputes with the best of our friends,” he said at a televised conference hosted at Reichman University.

“In any case, even if there is a return to an agreement, Israel, of course, is not a party to the agreement and Israel has no obligations under the agreement.”

Without explicitly threatening war, Bennett said cyber technologies and what he considers Israel’s advantages of being a democracy and having international support could come into play.

“Iran is much more vulnerable than is commonly thought,” he said.

