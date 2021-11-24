Issue #585: Where is Chile going in the 2nd round? | The subject

Since redemocratization, center-right and center-left coalitions have alternated in power. An equation, at least in appearance, more stable than that of other countries in the region until 2019, when thousands of Chileans took to the streets for two months. “The pressure cooker exploded”, summarizes sociologist Beatriz Della Costa, director of the Update Institute, who studies political innovation in Latin America. For her, two factors explain the windfall: “brutal social inequality” and “low access to public services”. The protests paved the way for a Constituent Assembly, elected in May this year, with a mostly progressive configuration. And now, just six months later, a new inflection: in the first round of the presidential contest, held last Sunday, the far-right candidate, José Antonio Kast, came in front, with 28% of the votes. In the final stage, your opponent will be Gabriel Boric, from the left, who got 25%. “What is at stake is the mobilization capacity” of each one, says Beatriz. For historian Felipe Loureiro, the voters of Franco Parisi (third place, with 13%), will be the tip of the balance. And so far, the signs are that Kast would be able to attract them in greater numbers. Loureiro, coordinator of the International Relations course at USP and at the World Democracy Observatory, explains that Kast’s economic agenda and orderly speech have adherence in the market and among those nostalgic for the dictatorship – he is a staunch supporter of Augusto Pinochet. On the other hand, Boric’s agenda, linked to themes such as environmental preservation and defense of human rights, finds an echo in the younger electorate.