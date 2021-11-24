It will be possible to adjust the “last seen” by WhatsApp Web; understand

WhatsApp’s privacy conditions are commonly questioned by its users. Many would like, for example, that the app offers the option of not showing that you are online. Now, after updating, it will be possible adjust the “last seen” on WhatsApp Web.

The option is available in the beta version of WhatsApp Web, which was released last Saturday, November 20, 2021. The change can be done directly on the computer. The novelty, however, has not yet been released to all users..

How to adjust the “last seen” by WhatsApp Web?

The novelty is released through the version 2.2146.5 of WhatsApp Web beta. Through it, users must access the privacy option to change the “last seen”. In addition, the user will be able, on WhatsApp Web, to edit the privacy of those who can view their photo.

Remember that the options are already available on Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones. The novelty thus refers to the messenger for computers.

Thus, the new definitions are almost the same that can be performed in the application available on the cell phone, check:

Privacy of the “Profile picture”: there will be the possibility to choose if nobody, just the contacts or everybody can see the image;

Privacy of “Seen last”, “Note” and “Status”: can be made available to specific people, in addition to deactivating the reading confirmation;

In the group privacy option: you can choose who can add your number in group conversations;

Blocked contacts are in the new Privacy menu.

These news mainly impact users who use the whatsapp accounts to undertake and need to use the app on the computer.

It is also worth mentioning that, in relation to privacy, the “last seen” adjustments were also reinforced. As of this change, users will be able to hide this information only from specific people.