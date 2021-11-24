‘It would be file burning’, justifies Queiroz about leaving Rio

RIO – Retired military policeman Fabrício Queiroz, investigated in the scheme of “cracks” in the former office of senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), said this Tuesday that he dreams of resuming friendship with President Jair Bolsonaro. In an interview with SBT, the former parliamentary advisor also said that he left Rio de Janeiro so as not to be killed.

After three years in silence about the case in which he is being investigated, Queiroz said that “God willing” he will prove his innocence and denied the existence of cracks. He is appointed as the organizer of the scheme to return part of the salaries of public servants in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj), at the time when Flávio Bolsonaro was state deputy.

– God willing, I’ll prove my innocence. My dream is to be friends with the president again – he said in an interview with SBT.

The public call for a reconciliation with the President of the Republic comes months after he exposed on his networks that he had been abandoned by Bolsonaro’s allies. On September 7, Queiroz participated in an act in support of the Chief Executive. The demonstrations had anti-democratic agendas, including threats to ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and to Congress.

Queiroz also claimed that he left Rio de Janeiro for fear of being killed. The eventual crime, according to him, would have the intention of blaming Jair Bolsonaro.

– It would be file burning to fall on the president’s account, as happened with Captain Adriano (from Nóbrega) – said the former advisor in an allusion to the militiaman killed in a police operation in Bahia last year.

Adriano is appointed as the leader of the so-called Crime Office, one of the most powerful militias in Rio. According to the Public Ministry, he is also involved in the scheme of the cracks in Flávio’s former office.

Queiroz also denied having personal contact with Frederick Wassef, a lawyer for the Bolsonaro family, and said he only knew him on TV. The military police officer stated that he was on the defender’s wing in Atibaia, in the interior of São Paulo, just to undergo a health treatment. Wassef, in turn, sheltered it to protect the president, according to the former aide.

In the interview, he also said that Wassef is not the “Angel” mentioned in messages exchanged with family members without direct expression to the lawyer’s name. Rio’s MP, however, obtained an audio from Queiroz’s wife, Marcia Aguiar, who directly links the defender to the nickname.

According to prosecutors, Queiroz would be the operator of the split scheme and would make payments on Flávio’s and his family’s personal accounts. The senator used a chocolate shop to receive the funds and then withdrew them as if it were profit.

A report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) indicated withdrawals and deposits in Queiroz’s account between January 2016 and January 2017, totaling R$1.2 million.