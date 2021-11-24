Italy grants first authorization for assisted suicide in the country

An ethics committee in central Italy’s Marche region has endorsed what will be the country’s first assisted suicide, right-to-die advocates said on Tuesday.

A quadriplegic identified as Mário by activists, although that is not his real name, has been unable to move for 10 years and has asked local health authorities to approve his assisted suicide.

Local ethics committees have the power to authorize or block such requests.

The right to die has for many years been a highly controversial issue in Italy, where the Catholic Church, which exerts a strong influence on politics and public opinion, is fiercely opposed to more liberal legislation.

Marche’s panel said that Mario’s condition met the requirements established by a 2019 constitutional court decision, which includes a chronic and irreversible pathology that causes suffering that the person finds intolerable.

“I feel lighter, I’ve relieved myself of all the tension I’ve built up over the years,” said Mario, to the right-to-die activist group Associazione Luca Coscioni, after learning of the decision.

The committee, which granted the request after a failed petition to the regional health authority and an appeal by the court, said Mário can make his own decisions freely and informed.

“It’s very unfortunate that it took so long, but finally, for the first time in Italy, an ethics committee has confirmed the existence of conditions for the assisted suicide of a patient,” said Filomena Gallo, Mário’s lawyer.