It’s a worrying candidate who flirts with authoritarianism, says Moro about Lula’s speech

In an interview with anchor William Waack on CNN News this Tuesday (23), former Justice Minister Jair Bolsonaro and former Lava Jato operation judge Sergio Moro criticized former President Lula. For Moro, the PT member “flirts with authoritarianism” and would not have won the 2018 elections even if he had had the opportunity to run for office.

“I find it worrying when you flirt with authoritarianism, when you have someone who wants to be a candidate for president and is praising Cuba, the political prisoners that exist in Cuba, minimizing restrictions on freedom; when he keeps praising Nicaragua, which has just gone through elections where opponents were imprisoned for political reasons, I think we have reason to be concerned,” said Moro.

In an interview with newspaper El País, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) downplayed Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship in Nicaragua. In his speech, he compared the time when the dictator and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are in power, but stated that Ortega was wrong when he ordered the arrest of opponents.

“I find it very worrying that we are not clear about the democratic credentials of a candidate for the presidency of the Republic, whether here on the far right or, unfortunately, as there is here in Brazil too, on the far left,” Moro told CNN.

Regarding the rigor given to the former judge in relation to the conduct of the Lava Jato operation, Moro emphasizes that he has no personal animosity towards former president Lula, and that the results of the operation were supported by the Judiciary.

“The former president insisted on his candidacy when he was ineligible, deep down he was spared a defeat. But the great recession of 2014 and 2016 was in the memory. The seeds of this recession were planted by the Lula government; I don’t believe that the former president, even if he had been released, would have won those elections. So much so that he used a candidate who wore a mask with his face and lost,” said Moro, referring to the candidacy of Fernando Haddad (PT) in 2018. Haddad was defeated in the second round by Jair Bolsonaro.

Fight against corruption

In an interview with CNN, Sergio Moro spoke about fighting corruption and his departure from the current government, where he served as Minister of Justice for just over a year.

In April 2020, Sergio Moro resigned as minister of Justice and Public Security hours after the publication of the resignation of the PF director general, Maurício Valeixo. In a farewell announcement, Moro stated that the change in command of the corporation was caused by political interference by Bolsonaro.

“I was supposed to be a strict judge, but in my assessment I only applied the law to those who paid or received a bribe. And then, within the Ministry of Justice, when I saw my work compromised, because I didn’t have government support, when the promise that we wouldn’t protect anyone was broken with me, I left the government,” he said.

I will not be in the position of minister for prestige and power at the expense of my principles, because they are not my principles, they are principles of the Brazilian people, the Brazilian people want honest people in politics Sergio Moro

Federal Court of Justice

For Moro, the performance of the Supreme Court (STF) in actions to combat corruption showed errors. He highlights the end of the second instance execution, the transfer of corruption cases to the Electoral Court and the annulment of the sentence of former president Lula.

“One criticism that has to be made is that in recent years the STF has taken decisions that have weakened the fight against corruption. The end of the second instance execution, the transfer of corruption cases to the Electoral Court, which is not well prepared to handle these cases, and the case of the annulment of the sentence of the former president, who with all due respect to the Supreme Court, was a glaring miscarriage of justice,” Moro told CNN.

Project at Podemos

Sergio Moro recently joined Podemos and became a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. THE CNN, Moro spoke about the main projects in party politics. According to him, the objective goes far beyond fighting corruption.

“I was invited to present my name on Podes and we are building a project that involves both fighting corruption and facing the difficulties that the Brazilian population is currently suffering, unemployment, the hunger that we have seen return, high inflation, fighting to poverty, the resumption of economic development. So this project transcends, it is much broader than a mere fight against corruption”.

poverty eradication

The fight against hunger and poverty was emphasized by Sergio Moro in an interview with CNN on Tuesday, the former minister spoke about a task force to eradicate poverty and the creation of an independent agency.

“What we have talked about with many experts about this is that it is important to take a more individualized approach to the causes of poverty. What makes a certain community not to escape the poverty trap, what makes a family not to escape this cycle of poverty, we have to identify these causes. It could be a lack of employment, an opportunity for teaching, sometimes even for health care”, he commented.

Without specifying how an “independent agency” would work in fighting hunger, Moro highlighted the need for a different approach from that taken by previous governments.

“It is necessary to help people to be rescued from this cycle of poverty, this involves a different approach from what has been done, that’s why I spoke of creating poverty eradication, it would be the creation of an independent agency, and it would have a very specific mission , put an end to poverty in Brazil. We can do this, Brazil has an economy large enough to support these costs,” he added.

Privatization of Petrobras

When highlighting his possible projects under the affiliation of Podemos, Moro did not rule out the privatization of Petrobras, since it was carried out with studies and scientific apparatus.

Moro defended a liberal economy, where, according to him, the role of the private sector should be to seek innovations and open markets.

“I see the role of the state within the economy as a regulatory role, any decision to privatize Petrobras depends on an analysis of how this will be done, we are going to a world where the concern is the green economy, sustainability, energy source renewable, we are stuck in a discussion about the privatization of Petrobras that dates back to the last century”, he stated.

If, from an economic point of view, the privatization of Petrobras is good for the economy, if this generates efficiency for our economy, the decision has to be taken. I cannot make this claim without doing a study. Public policy must be based on evidence, facts and science. Sergio Moro

social responsibility x fiscal responsibility

Earlier this Tuesday, Moro was at the Federal Senate to defend the approval of the PEC presented by senator Oriovisto Guimaraes, his co-religionist at Somos, as an alternative to the PEC dos Precatório approved in the Chamber.

The PEC 41/2021, by senator Oriovisto Guimarães, defines – through cuts in expenses – budget resources for the financing of Auxílio Brasil (ex-Bolsa Família) without breaking the spending ceiling and without defaulting on civil servants with legal credits to receive.

The former minister defended that it is possible to reconcile social responsibility with fiscal responsibility when creating aid to the population. Moro also stated that when approved in 2016, the spending ceiling resulted in lower interest rates, which boosted the economy’s recovery.

“We are not going to turn a blind eye to breaking the spending ceiling. This will generate an increase in inflation, which will have to be responded to by the Central Bank, with an increase in interest rates. This will result in the loss of Brazil’s fiscal responsibility to the international community. It is possible to reconcile social responsibility with fiscal responsibility”, he stated.

affiliation and candidacy

Sergio Moro joined Podemos on November 10 and became a pre-candidate for President of the Republic.

“Moro makes his name available. Our goal is for the 3rd way to win, and today he is a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by Podemos. We dream of a serious man like him to take care of our children’s future, someone who is serious and responsible for what he says and what he does”, said deputy Renata Abreu, national president of Podemos.

