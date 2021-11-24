Jade Seba on family exposure: “Because of my mental health, I prefer to avoid it” – Who

+



Jade Seba (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Jade Seba, 28, saw her name among the most talked about last week after deleting a Reels on her Instagram, with more than two thousand comments. The influencer cried publicly on her social network, where she has 2.7 million followers, as she lamented the loss of her job. The video went viral, and Jade read “strength, warrior” comments on several pages. À Quem, the content creator details what happened and laments the negative reaction of the public.

“It was a collective outbreak of people’s lack of empathy. Anything that is posted that resonates in these gossip profiles goes out of context. I deleted a job, something I was paid for. Not belittling anyone, but it wasn’t a simple video where I was dancing or something everyday. It would be like a lawyer losing a folder of documents before a hearing, for example. I had a delivery. It had a time to be posted, an expectation of numbers. We have to send these metrics, and there was not even 24 hours of posting. It was a job that was yet to happen, it was the announcement of a live. I was nervous that I blacked out. I just wanted to share, as I’ve done with several things. Nowadays, people nullify the feeling of the other”, he assesses.

Jade has been constantly questioned on the internet about her following being roughly the same for years. To these, the content creator answers that she maintains her relevance and credibility with the audience she reached since the beginning of her career.

“My audience has been the same for many years and I am, in fact, an influencer. Numbers don’t mean you influence someone, it’s a consequence. You are more a billboard to which, obviously, a percentage will end up consuming, than a reference. At times, numbers hurt us. People understand that someone just said something because they have a huge following and they got paid, like a celebrity in a TV commercial. I always put my foot down with brands and say that advertising that is ‘very advertising’ doesn’t work, but what really sells is inserting something in our daily life ‘without a filter’ and showing it to people, because that’s how we conquered our space and influence. Many brands, even today, notice me, because I post something organic and people start looking for the product and, when they see it, I’m the one who posted it, and they even hire me for it”, he says.

Therefore, Jade explains that that was exactly why she was tense for having deleted the work. “I don’t worry about numbers of followers, but about delivering my Instagram to those who follow me. I struggle so hard to deliver content that goes viral, and I accidentally deleted it when I got it. If it was just one more video, I could have posted it again”, he adds.

Jade Seba (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The judgment on the internet also impacts how Jade relates to her social network, avoiding content about her personal life. “I shy away from gossip profiles, for example. If I went out a lot, I would have more followers because I would be exposed to a lot more people. But I don’t want numbers. I want my work to be recognized as it has been for so many years. Currently, I think a lot about what I’m going to share and I have reserved myself more and more. I’ve always shared without caring what anyone would think about me, but we’re in an era of cancellation for anything. Mainly, because I’m a mother, and motherhood generates a lot of controversy on the internet. If I put my 2-year-old son with a pacifier, it’s already a reason for people to want to give their opinion. It’s very boring. Because of my mental health, I prefer to avoid it”, says she, who has Zion with her husband, actor Bruno Guedes.

Jade Seba and her son, Zion (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Jade is discreet even about her achievements. She rarely talks about the R$ 5 million mansion she bought in Búzios, for example, or about having earned her first million reais with just one year on the internet. Even though she’s susceptible to hates and has already achieved so many dreams, she doesn’t think about quitting work.

“It was precisely with my work on the internet that I managed to conquer all of this. Sometimes I shared it in order to encourage, not show off. My entire family is involved in my work. I don’t bank them, but they work with me. My mother is my partner in everything. Aside from my influencer work, I also have an influencer agency with her. It is serious and dignified work, for which I give up a lot. Last week I was away from my son for four days. It’s a job like any other, and I still see people looking down on it. I don’t like the word envy, but sometimes that’s what it sounds like when they can’t understand that you can make money with something cool. Of these nearly eight years on the internet, I have never gone more than 48 hours without posting. I never gave myself the right to take a vacation and take a break. At my birth, five minutes after my son was born, I was already sharing it with everyone”, she recalls.

Bruno Guedes, Zion and Jade Seba (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Jade was able to take advantage of motherhood in the midst of the pandemic, as she limited work travel for safety reasons. Time at home with her family made it possible for her and her husband to plan for their second child.

“Everyone who has children knows that it is very difficult to divide between work and motherhood in a home office. But I always try to reconcile, like taking Bruno and Zion now on business trips. In emotion, I would get pregnant tomorrow. But in reason, next year would be more within our plans. We still want to buy our apartment, as we live in one borrowed by my father-in-law. The house in Búzios is for seasons on the beach and for rent, and who knows about this income, we can buy a property? I live with my parents. We bought the house together when I wasn’t pregnant. In the midst of all this, I built a family, and whoever gets married wants a home”, he jokes.