Jairinho left Henry’s body release to clean up the crime scene

Four hours after the boy Henry’s death, in March of this year, the boy’s mother, Monique, was still at the Barra D’Or Hospital dealing with the release of her son’s body to the Legal Medical Institute when she realized that the child’s stepfather, the then councilor Jairinho, had disappeared.

Monique made a call via WhatsApp, which was not answered, and sent a message: “Where are you?”. Jairinho wrote two minutes later: “Call me”. Annoyed, she asked again. “I was at the clinic waiting for you to go to the DP”, replied Jairinho. “At the post with whom? If you were waiting for me, I would be in the hospital”.

In the meantime, in fact, the councilor had returned to the Majestic, the luxury condominium where he had lived for two months with Monique and Henry, a ten-minute drive from the hospital. At 2 pm, the first expert who was in the apartment found that the environment was finely organized.

This is one of the revelations of “Caso Henry — death announced”, the first book by journalist Paolla Serra, a reporter who reported on some of the main facts of the case. The work, which reaches bookstores by the publisher Máquina dos Livros, is the result of an eight-month journalistic investigation, which brings the backstage of the police investigation and the process, judged by the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, in which Monique and Jairinho are defendants.

In “Caso Henry”, Serra also tells of Jairinho’s tantrums, which occurred, most of the time, with women. The former councilor frequently had episodes of uncontrolled fury, but this was never noticed by those who lived with Jairinho in public life.

Serra reveals that in one of the times that Jairinho threw his tantrum, the former councilor threw a rear-naked choke on one of his girlfriends and dragged her around the house because she tried to see the messages on her cell phone. With Monique, Jairinho already had a tantrum because he arrived home and the television, newly installed, was not centralized.

The author also discusses the story behind the moments after Henry’s death, such as Jairinho’s house cleaning and messages from Monique and the former councilor before going to the police station.

The 4-year-old boy died on March 8 and, according to the TJRJ complaint, was tortured by his stepfather and former councilor Dr. Jairinho.

