Jesus gets annoyed at a press conference, scolds journalists, beats Xavi and detonates the Barcelona-Benfica referee

the technician of the Benfica, Jorge Jesus, gave a real show at his press conference after the a 0-0 tie against Barcelona, ​​this Tuesday, at Camp Nou, for the 5th round of the Champions League.

O mister started complaining about the incredible goal lost by Seferovic, at 48 of the 2nd period, that made the coach drop to the ground dramatically, in what turned out to be the great scene of the game.

“It’s not normal to miss an opportunity like Seferovic did. You can’t (lose goals like that),” he said.

Then, Jesus started to say that he didn’t like the result, as he felt that Benfica could have come out with the victory of Catalonia.

“I, as a coach, I don’t leave this game satisfied. Now what is true is that Barcelona are a great team. And Benfica is still playing in the last game to move to the round of 16. Fighting against Barcelona….”, he continued, being interrupted by a lot of noise.

Visibly upset with the noise level made by the press in the interview area, Jesus scolded and mocked the journalists.

Jorge Jesus during a game between Benfica and Barcelona, ​​for the Champions League EFE/Alberto Estévez

“Do you want to come here to talk? Oh, do you want to do the interview? You come here and I’ll go there“, shot.

Then, the Portuguese was asked about the statement by Xavi, who said that Barça deserved to have won because it created more clear chances.

Jorge Jesus totally disagreed and rebutted the statement given by the coach blaugrana.

“Xavi is Barcelona coach. I am Benfica coach and I think differently. The main chance (of goal) was for Benfica. Barcelona had a chance, but Benfica also had a chance,” he stressed.

Finally, the mister was quite angry with the disallowed goal by Otamendi, still in the 1st time.

The Argentine scored a great goal hitting from outside the area, hitting the angle of Ter Stegen. However, to his misfortune, the referee signaled that the ball had gone over the end line at the beginning of the throw, and the goal was disallowed.

“We had a disallowed goal that I don’t know why it was disallowed. Today, Benfica could have left here with the victory. I have this thought and nobody takes me away“, finished.