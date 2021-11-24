João Martins praises Palmeiras reserves and criticizes arbitration: “VAR only works sometimes” | palm trees

The move that generated the greatest revolt was Galo’s second goal, scored by Hulk, since on Saturday, against Fortaleza, Palmeiras had a goal disallowed in a very similar move (see the video below). On the occasion, the referee considered that Gustavo Gómez, in an offside position, hindered the rival goalkeeper after a shot by Patrick de Paula. See here bids claimed by Verdão.

At 44 min of the 2nd half – VAR review by Patrick de Paula do Palmeiras against Fortaleza

After the match, João Martins harshly criticized the refereeing.

– Before answering the questions, whoever tells the truth does not deserve punishment. Let’s talk a little, once again, about that second goal. We have to speak the truth. How is it possible, for the third game in a row, for Palmeiras to be harmed? When Marcos Rocha saw the goal, he realized what had happened and spoke to the referee. The rush he had to get the ball in the goal to restart the game, are incomprehensible things – he said.

Highlights: Palmeiras 2 x 2 Atlético-MG, for the 35th round of the Brasileirão

The assistant also complained a lot about the way the VAR is used in Brazil.

– VAR only works sometimes. Dudu’s bid against Fluminense, they tried an offside of one centimeter, and we questioned the reason. As the referee who is fifty centimeters away does not see the Atlético player playing basketball. He tried his best not to go inside the area afterwards. Willian, when Victor Luis misses the goal, insists on following right away when the fourth referee said that the VAR had already analyzed it. In ten seconds he was able to analyze that move.

– And finally, the assistant referee managed to score ten fouls on Atlético’s defensive line, but in the second stage he told me that the referee is the one who marks the fouls. But let’s laugh so we don’t cry, let’s take it like that. Sorry, of course. How is it possible for Marcos Rocha to make the first foul and get the yellow card. At ten seconds, Arana elbows Veron and no one sees. We ask for a little more justice and seriousness – he declared.

In a statement, president Maurício Galiotte reinforced the criticisms:

– The lack of arbitration and VAR criteria for such similar bids, with such different decisions, is impressive. Regrettable the lack of preparation. We need to evolve a lot in matters involving arbitration.

Despite the dissatisfaction, João Martins praised the performance of the reserves at Palmeiras – without leaving the criticism to the referees aside.

João Martins in charge of Palmeiras

According to him, the game against Galo served as preparation for the Libertadores final, on Saturday, against Flamengo, and the players played a good role.

– We lacked a goal in the opportunities we made, and the referee annulled the goal that was poorly validated. We would win the game, and I wouldn’t have that question. We told players to prepare individually and somewhat collectively for Saturday’s game. We want everyone prepared at the same level. All will be accurate. Everyone used this game today to prepare physically and mentally for the weekend.

– They’re all committed to Saturday’s game. We will have four days to work, we are aware that everyone is prepared and will do their best to help the team. We know that only eleven can start, and not everyone can join, but we want everyone to help, if only to support their colleagues who will play – he added.

