Jorge gets annoyed at being replaced and argues with Palmeiras’ technical assistant at the bank; video | palm trees

The full-back Jorge, from Palmeiras, got angry when he was substituted in the second half of the match against Atlético-MG, this Tuesday, and argued with assistant João Martins, who led the team in place of the suspended Abel Ferreira.

Jorge left at 26 minutes of the final stage for the entry of Victor Luis. As he walked to the bench, the player showed great irritation, complaining vehemently and kicking glasses of water that were on the floor.

João Martins didn’t like the defender’s attitude and went to the player, starting a discussion. He even slapped his hand on the cover of the reserve bank several times while talking to Jorge. Soon tempers calmed down.

After the final whistle, the two even talked amicably at the edge of the field.

– These are things that we do not like to happen, but they are resolved within the working group. Soon we decided, Jorge is five stars as a man, and we decided inside. He apologized, I also apologized for the behavior. It’s already solved. All human beings, we have feelings, they are part of it – said João Martins, at a press conference.

This Tuesday’s game was Jorge’s seventh in the Palmeiras shirt. He was hired mid-year by the club.

