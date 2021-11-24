Jorge Jesus laments lost goal against Barcelona: “In 30 years as a coach, I’ve never seen it” | Champions League

“I’m completely devastated”. Jorge Jesus left Camp Nou still with good chances of qualifying for Benfica in the Champions League, but he doesn’t conform. after the 0-0 draw with Barcelona , the coach admitted his great frustration with the result and especially a bid: the goal lost by Seferovic in the last minutes.

“I have so many years of coaching. I have never seen any player of mine miss an opportunity like this. It was almost impossible, but football is like that, it has these surprises”, declared Jesus, to Eleven Sports.

1 of 1 Jorge Jesus despairs and kneels after Seferovic’s missed chance for Benfica against Barcelona — Photo: Alejandro García/EFE Jorge Jesus despairs and kneels after Seferovic’s missed chance for Benfica against Barcelona — Photo: Alejandro García/EFE

In the move, which occurred 47 minutes into the second half, the Swiss striker received Darwin Núñez on the left, passed Ter Stegen, but, with the ball bouncing, he finished with the sole of his foot. The ball went out.

Jorge Jesus despaired at the time and knelt on the floor of the Camp Nou. If they won, Benfica would depend only on themselves to qualify in the last round, when they host Dynamo Kiev. Barça visit Bayern in Munich. In another interview, for CNN Portugal, Jesus gave a new dimension to the capital bid.

– Benfica were a very strong team defensively. It’s true that during 34 minutes Barcelona had one or two chances to score, now as obvious as Benfica had… no. In a shot where not even the goalkeeper is there…

“In the 30 years I’ve been a coach, I’ve never seen this. But happened. To me and to Benfica”, declared

The former Flamengo commander, however, tried to have a little hope in the end.

– The team created opportunities, we left with a result that makes us dream, it doesn’t depend on us. We’re arguing when there’s only one game left. We are playing against Barcelona, ​​a team that aspires to win the Champions League. This can only make the fans proud because the team behaved like a great team here – analyzed the Portuguese.