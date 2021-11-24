José Roberto Barreto Filho, cardiologist and pioneer of jiu-jitsu in the Federal District, dies

posted on 11/23/2021 5:28 PM / updated on 11/23/2021 7:17 PM



(credit: Facebook/Reproduction)

The Federal District has lost one of the great names in cardiology medicine in the capital: the physician José Roberto Barreto Filho passed away, this Tuesday (23/11), at the age of 63. He didn’t resist complications from pancreatic cancer. The wake took place this afternoon, at Campo da Esperança Cemetery. The specialist leaves a legacy of technological advances in the area in which he worked, in addition to being one of the main people responsible for bringing jiu-jitsu to the capital.

Tereza Cristina Barreto, José’s sister, says that her brother remained happy and at peace until the last moment. “My cousin and my brother were with him at the time of his death, which was at 1:00 am, and they said his shutdown was light. He sighed and didn’t come back. I had just left there. It was serene and he was with serene countenance”, he says. It was the end of a 10-day health crisis in which the doctor faced pancreatitis that accelerated the cancer tumor.

“He was an enlightened, optimistic person. When he learned he had cancer, he faced it all in a highly warlike and optimistic way. A son, brother, doctor, father and exemplary friend. He really was different, detached, he just wanted to do good, help, treat and take care of him”, explains the sister.

Tereza says that the result of her brother’s kind and generous behavior was the presence of so many people at his funeral. “This love that he placed in all the people he lived with, we saw today. I can’t measure how many people were there. And since he died today, we didn’t have time to publicize it and still people went. The funeral was beautiful, an incredible energy, a peace, as it was. I’m full”, she says.

“Even elderly patients were present. A lady hugged me and said: ‘I came to say goodbye to my great friend and my doctor who has been taking care of me for 40 years.’ He was that person present. He was in the joys of life, of births, and also in sorrows and losses,” he says.

In every year he struggled with the disease, José did not stop smiling and fighting, in addition to continuing to live. He traveled, was still active in medicine and underwent surgeries and treatments. “This year of illness was a learning experience for me. His confrontation was that of a fighter. In the last 10 days, when he got worse, we went into his room and it was peace, joy and laughter. He felt uncomfortable but neither showed nor complained, he even laughed,” he says.

Tereza says that the doctor asked that the treatment not be extended to hemodialysis, nor that there was resuscitation. He wanted to stay at home with his family. “I already miss them, which I think will be eternal, but I’m at peace”, he declares.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, José Roberto Barreto Filho came to Brasília in 1978 in search of a medical degree from the University of Brasília. In 1984, he decided that the federal capital would be the stage for the excellent performance he was willing to deliver to save lives. Soon after conquering a specialization in cardiology, between 1985 and 1986, the doctor did not stop studying to bring the best to his chosen field.

There were eight improvement courses, between Brazilian and foreign universities; another specialization, now in electrophysiology; and more than 80 congresses and short courses in the area registered in the specialist’s curriculum. Professional excellence to receive a Medal of Honor of Merit from the Presidency of the Republic, through the Special Secretariat for Science and Technology, in 1989.

In 2021, José Roberto Barreto was, in addition to being a private doctor with an office at Victoria Medical Center, he presided over the Cardiovascular Treatment Center (CTVC), at Hospital Brasília. At the institution, he led a team that combined emergency care and study to create scientific advances. One of the innovations registered and led by the doctor was the pioneering performance in Brasília of an aortic valve implantation using a catheter.

At the time, Barreto stated that the procedure avoided the need for open surgery and increased the chances of saving patients with vascular disease. With the possibility of conducting the implant percutaneously, which is minimally invasive, even those who cannot face open surgery are candidates for the procedure, he commented at the time on the CTVC website.

Profession: caring and teaching

For family and friends, Roberto’s vocation was to take care of people, either professionally, in the circle of friends or among loved ones. Actor Jorge Pontual, cousin of José Roberto, revealed that the doctor was, for him, a friend, brother, counselor and the professional who took care of his father.

“My cousin (actually, my brother) was my hero! A person with an easy smile, a jiu-jitsu champion, partner, counselor, friend…. I lived for a while with him and my cousins ​​and uncles in Brasília. He was a great doctor. , I always asked for advice, he took care of the family, he took care of my father…”, he said in a tribute made on a social network.

The actor also stated that the two went through unforgettable moments and that the love he felt for José cannot be put into words. “So many stories, how much we spent together! No words to say how much I loved this dear brother of mine! What matters is that he went in peace into the arms of the Lord. You will always be in my heart. I will always be emanating love for you may be making the transition in the best way,” he said.

Ralil Salomão, a friend of José Roberto for 40 years, says he had the privilege of sharing his life with the doctor. “Zé was more than a blood brother to me. He was a person who came to Earth just to do good, rejoice and save lives. In this last year, I had the privilege of being by his side practically every day and he was a gift that I received from God, because he taught me until the last moment in resilience, in love of life and love of neighbor. I thank God for the privilege of having known him and enjoying his friendship for over 40 years”, he declared emotionally .

Kindness, manhood and care were also conveyed by José in another way: through the teaching and practice of jiu-jitsu. The doctor was responsible for spreading the practice of martial art in the Federal District, soon after arriving in the city, in 1984. Accompanied by his uncle, master Sérgio Barreto, they began to teach fighting for the presidential guard at the time and also for members of the Federal police.

Little by little, José began to expand the classes to some friends, in his garage at home, on Saturdays. “They were previously selected people, which meant that, to learn the technical knowledge of jiu-jitsu, the practitioner should have an unblemished reputation and a character worthy of possessing such knowledge”, says an excerpt from the biography of the Barreto Training Center, institution. created by the family years later and in effect until today at 507 Sul. The concern, according to the Center, was the complete training of the athlete.

With this objective, José trained several DF teachers and was responsible for the indirect creation of some social centers that offer free classes to low-income children and teenagers as a way to help them get rid of possible drug trafficking routes or others crimes.

The announcement of the master’s death caused the current “black belts” to pay homage to José. The first was from one of José’s main pupils, the current main teacher at the Barreto Training Center, master Roberto Macedo, who canceled the functioning of the house on Tuesday due to the death of the doctor.

“Our master was certainly one of those responsible for everything I am today. He did good all his life. He was a doctor, teacher, brother and enlightened person. I’m still alive to keep alive his memory and his trajectory as an implacable doer of good”, he said.

Another student formed by José, Halysson Lessa, stated that God wins a warrior angel. “He was undoubtedly a great warrior, he fought until the last day with great strength and great honor. Medicine loses a great doctor, jiu-jitsu loses a great master and the family loses a great man. And God wins a warrior angel,” he declared.

World kickboxing champion and four-time world karate champion Carla Ribeiro, who was a personal friend of José, said the doctor took care of people’s hearts because he was “with a big heart”. “My dear friend passed from death to life. He was not enslaved by the cancer diagnosis, on the contrary, he continued fighting, living, and, of course, loving because for him love was the most important thing in life,” he stressed.

“Certainly for that reason, Dr. Barreto took care of people’s hearts. After all, he had a big heart. On this side, there is a great nostalgia and the honor of having shared great moments of his friendship”, he said.