Journalist detonates Renato Gaúcho’s attitude during Flamengo’s game against Grêmio: “Unacceptable”

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

In the last commitment before the final of the Copa Libertadores, Flamengo ended up in a 2-2 draw against Grêmio. With a reserve team, the rubro-negro came to open 2-0, but gave up the tie. In the post-game live at UOL Esporte, journalist Renato Maurício Prado made harsh criticisms of Renato Gaúcho, who, for having marked the history of Tricolor, had some actions of proximity with the players of Imortal, a scenario that also irritated the red-black fans.

“I can’t be sure, but I thought it was weird. I think that scene of him with Cortez [lateral esquerdo do Grêmio] unacceptable. It doesn’t matter who was his player. It’s not time to talk. At that time, he was the coach of the opposing team. You don’t have to sit around with your hand over your mouth”, criticized the commentator, demanding explanations from the Flamengo commander.

“During the game, that, for me, is unacceptable. If I were the leader of Flamengo, I would call him and say ‘What game is this? Are you Flamengo’s coach and are you talking to the opposing defender?’ It looked like he was saying ‘go that way’. There is no excuse. My grandmother would say: it’s a lack of distrust”, concluded Renato Maurício Prado.

On social networks, several Flamengo fans were uncomfortable with Renato Gaúcho’s posture, insinuating a supposed “relief” so as not to harm the former team, which is experiencing a dramatic scenario against the beheading.

Asked about the matter at the press conference, the rubro-negro coach was annoyed and snapped: “This is a kind of question that offends me. Because I’m a professional, I work at a big club, just like Grêmio. My team will always play to win. So you need to be a little more careful. You (reporter), in this case, in terms of the question”, said Renata Gaúcho.

