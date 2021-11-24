Kabum cuts price on 4K Samsung TV and Intel Core i9 before Black Friday

Kabum is up to 80% promotions in preparation for Black Friday. The e-commerce, focused on computers and products from the gamer universe, activated discounts on PC gamer components, televisions and home appliances. The smart TV Samsung 4K QLED, for example, no longer cost R$ 5,123.62, and is currently worth R$ 2,999.90.







4K TV Samsung has 41% discount on Kabum in Black Friday heat up campaign Photo: Darlan Helder/Tecnoblog / Tecnoblog

Before Black Friday, scheduled to take place on November 26 (next Friday), Kabum entered with 80% discounts on items in the hardware, gamer, smart home and electronics categories, among others.

However, there is a condition: most of the offers available on Kabum must be availed with cash payment by Pix. By using this modality, the customer can also guarantee an additional 15% discount, according to the retailer.

Samsung 4K Smart TV for less than R$3,000

One of Kabum’s main pre-Black Friday offerings is the Samsung 50″ 4K QLED smart TV. The TV comes with a ten-year warranty against burn-in and can be mounted on the wall. When turned off, the TV The device can show a photo gallery, matching the environment of the room. On Kabum, the device is at R$ 2,999.90, a 41% reduction.

Another gadget worth mentioning for its price on Kabum is the Philco PAS08C robot vacuum. The device comes with fall sensor, bivolt adapter and remote control with buttons with commands. The cleaning companion went from R$ 599 to R$ 389, a 37% discount.

Gamers get discount on Intel Core i9

For gamers on duty, the highlight is the promotion of the Intel Core i9-9900KF. The 9th generation processor launched in 2019 is priced at R$ 2,999.90 — same price as Samsung’s Smart TV. The component comes with 16 MB cache memory, eight cores with 16 threads, and can reach a frequency of 5.0 GHz. Before, it was for R$3,917.53 — a 22% reduction in price.

Finally, another PC gamer component is at a discount at Kabum: the XPG Core Reactor 850 W power supply. The piece is a modular power supply, which makes life easier for those who build high-performance computers. At the moment, the item has a 30% discount, for R$ 899.90.

Kabum to give away Tesla and PC Gamer with RTX 3090

Aside from the promotions, Kabum will give away a Tesla and an Ultra PC Gamer, with an Intel Core i9 processor and the coveted RTX 3090 graphics card — in addition to a peripheral kit from Logitech.

The draw is part of the sixth edition of the Super Máquina and, to participate, customers must secure coupons by downloading the e-commerce application or for every R$200 spent on purchases.

You can earn double points by placing in-app orders, paying via Pix, and purchasing raffle partner products such as Intel, Kingston Fury and Logitech G. Prime Ninja customers — Kabum benefits program — also receive double coupons .

Transparency note: the links above have an affiliate code. By clicking on them, prices do not change, but we can earn a commission from the store.

