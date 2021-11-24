Kast’s ally says rapists of “ugly women” deserve “medal”

Johannes Kaiser, deputy elected by José Antonio Kast’s party, says men who rape “ugly women” deserve a “medal”. In an interview, the politician who calls himself Lord Kaiser said:

“You may have already realized that there is a group of especially ugly women, where I would really say that if you are the rapist, you deserve a US Congressional Medal of Honor for courage in the face of the enemy.”

He said that there is a perception that women are being raped and oppressed in Chile. He cites it as an invention of women in the country, “especially the ugliest”.

Simply unbelievable… CHILE | Deputy elected by José Antonio Kast’s party says rapists of ugly women deserve a “medal of honor” from the US Congress. A film with characters like this Brazil has already seen…

Kaiser is allied with Kast, the “Chilean Bolsonaro”

The “Lord Kaiser” was elected deputy in Chile by the Republican Party. It is the same party as Kast, called the “Chilean Bolsonaro”. The deputy was elected attacking women and immigrants, and claims that all statements are “sarcasm” taken out of context.

Kast is the favorite in the Chilean election and is in the second round. He was also elected saying nonsense. Last week, for example, he claimed that the Pinochet dictatorship was not a dictatorship.

“I believe that Nicaragua represents exactly what did not happen in Pinochet’s Chile, democratic elections were organized and political opponents were not impeded”, he said. He even justifies that the Pinochet dictatorship had a “democratic transition”.

