KB5007253 update fixes Windows 10 network printer error

The update KB5007253 It began to be made available today by Microsoft for users of Windows 10 version 21H2, 21H1, 20H2 and 2004. This patch that arrives at Windows Update is optional and is part of the Windows 10 November 2021 update cycle, ie, you can wait for the Patch Tuesday December, which will include these same fixes, or apply the update now available from Microsoft in the event that a critical issue is affecting your computer.

Windows 10 KB5007253 fixes printer error

Windows 10 KB5007253 is one of the November 2021 cumulative updates and is the first patch released after the release of version 21H2, released last week in its stable release. When updating the operating system now, Windows 10 will advance, for example, to Build 19044.1382 or to Build 19043.1382.

If you have already upgraded to Windows 10 version 21H2, by downloading and installing today’s update, the operating system will advance to Build 19044.1382. However, if you are on Windows 10 version 21H1, you will have Build 19043.1382. But, if the machine is still on Windows 10 version 20H2, it will have Build 19043.1382 when upgrading.

It is important to point out that the only difference between the updates made available for the different versions of Windows 10 is the Build (build) number. The changes for all patches are the same, as Windows 10 21H2, 21H1 and 20H2 are based on Vibranium, code base used in the operating system update applied in May 2020 (also known as version 2004).

In this optional November 2021 update, Microsoft has introduced several bug fixes and improvements for Windows 10 version 2004 and later. One of the bugs fixed caused unexpected rendering issues when loading some variable fonts.

Another bug that was fixed in the Windows 10 patch caused letters or characters to appear at the wrong angle. This issue only affected some Asian languages ​​such as Japanese and Chinese. Another bug fixed was one that caused Microsoft Excel to crash on certain devices when the user tried to export the file to PDF.

“2021-11 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 10 Version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5007253)”

Or

“2021-11 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 10 Version 21H1 for x64-based Systems (KB5007253)”



Screenshot of optional update KB5007253 for Windows 10 version 21H2. Source: Vitor Valeri

How to download the update now

To get the performance improvements provided by the new Windows 10 update, please follow the steps:

Step 01: Click on the Windows flag at the bottom left corner to open the start menu.

Step 02: Select the gear symbol in the lower left corner of the column.

Step 03: Scroll down and select “update and security”.

Step 04: Select “check for updates”.

Step 05: Select “Download and install” under updates.

Manually download and install update KB5007253

You can download the KB5007253 update for Windows 10 (64-bit and 32-bit x86) manually here. After accessing the Microsoft Update Catalog page, follow the step-by-step instructions below.

Step 01: When accessing the Microsoft Update Catalog, there will be several updates available. You should find the patch compatible with update KB5007253 for the version of Windows 10 that is on your computer (21H2, 21H1, 20H2, or 2004).

Step 02: Select the “download” button next to the Windows 10 version you want to download.

Step 03: Right click on the link and select “save as” to start the download.

Update Update Summary for Windows 10 KB5007253 (Build 19044.1382)

Below you can see the main fixes and improvements made through the KB5007253 update for Windows 10:

Fixes an issue where some fonts do not display correctly.

Fixes an issue that causes Internet Explorer to stop working.

Fixes an issue where the Windows Settings page unexpectedly crashes.

Fixed an issue where the Windows Games Bar screenshot stopped working.

Fixed an issue preventing apps from appearing in the Start menu.

The optional November 2021 KB5007253 update for Windows 10 brings several bug fixes. One of them affected the SearchFilterHost.exe process. Also Corrected critical printing errors like, for example, 0x00000709, which occurred when using networked printers.

Another bug fixed in Build 19044.1382 affected the file renaming interface when using the folder view in File Explorer. In addition, the Windows developer implemented support for a new -cd argument for the Windows subsystem for Linux (wsl.exe). This will allow you to specify a Windows or Linux path as a home directory for the subsystem.

Microsoft also brought in the new optional November 2021 update for Windows 10 a fix for a bug that caused certain applications in the operating system to crash when trying to update or repair them.

Optional update may not appear for some computers

Unfortunately the optional KB5007253 update for Windows 10 may not appear for all computers. This occurs if the Windows 11 update is pending download and installation. In this case, you will need to download the update patch manually.