Kia Stonic arrives in Brazil for R$149,990, but there are few units

Kia Stonic has officially arrived on the national market. Now available at the brand’s dealership network, which currently has 76 stores, the compact crossover is priced at R$149,990, but it is no longer found in several resellers.

According to José Luiz Gandini, the semiconductor crisis and the scarcity of other resources, such as maritime transport, meant that only 150 cars arrived in Brazil, but the goal for 2022 is to sell 400 units monthly.

The brand’s president revealed that 1,200 units are already purchased and in production in South Korea. So, whoever is interested, will have to wait a little longer for Stonic, which arrives to rival the more expensive versions of common compact SUVs.

Equipped with a 120 horsepower and 20.3 kgfm Kappa 1.0 TGDI engine, the Kia Stonic brings the 48 volt MHEV system, which allows the car to turn off the engine in various situations, including deceleration or long gradients.

In this case, all systems work, except the engine, thus helping to save fuel. In Inmetro data, Stonic is rated A and does 13.3 km/l in the city and 13.2 km/l on the road.

With a seven-speed, dry dual-clutch gearbox, the Stonic has Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes as well as driver assistance systems and generous content, featuring automatic air conditioning, 8-inch screen multimedia and free projection. wire for Android Auto and CarPlay.

Kia Stonic also features electric trio, electric steering, 17-inch alloy wheels, six airbags, traction and stability controls, ramp start assistant, electric tilting mirrors, rear parking sensor, among others.

Measuring 4.14 m long, 1.76 m wide, 1.52 m high and 2.58 m wheelbase, the Kia Stonic has 325 liters in the trunk and a 45 liter tank. It is available in light white (solid), aurora black (pearl), perennial gray, superior yellow, alert red and sport blue, all metallic.

Another Stonic differential are the two-tone options, with black, yellow and red roof, totaling seven color mixes. Metallic and pearlescent paint costs R$2,500, but in two tones, it costs R$4,300.

Kia Stonic 2022 – Photo Gallery