Kia Stonic with hybrid technology arrives in Brazil for R$149,990 – 11/23/2021

Kia Motors confirmed the arrival of Stonic in Brazil, with a series of details about the model. The compact SUV comes in a single version for R$149,990, imported from South Korea.

The Stonic comes equipped with a 48V electrical system, also called a light hybrid. The technology brings an electric motor that acts as an aid to the combustion engine and also replaces the starter motor and is responsible for other functions. Thus, the combustion engine is less in demand.

In addition, this technology allows the car to fit into the category that exempts it from rotating vehicles in the city of São Paulo, as well as conventional hybrids, plug-in hybrids and electric ones.

Under the hood, the Stonic comes with a three-cylinder 1.0 turbo gasoline engine that yields 120 hp and 20.4 mkgf with the electric. Only the 1.0 turbo delivers 118 hp and 17.1 mkgf.

Associated with the engine, Stonic brings an automated transmission of seven speeds and double clutch, the DCT. Consumption is 13.3 km/l in the city and 13.2 km/l on the road, according to Inmetro’s Conpet.

The car offers three levels of driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. The model also has the function of “free wheel”, which when it is at cruising speed or with little demand from the engine, it uncouples the engine from the gear, as if it were in neutral, reinforcing the improvement in consumption.

Standard items include 6 airbags, traction and stability controls, multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic air conditioning, on-site key with push-button start, on-board computer on the analog instrument panel, disc brakes on all four wheels and ramp start assistant, among others.

It will be offered in six color options, plus 7 bicolor options, and the roof can be partially painted in black, red or yellow.

The expectation was to offer 900 units in the first batch, but Kia, like other automakers, suffering from the lack of semiconductors, got a batch 9 times smaller at first.

