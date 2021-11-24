La Palma Volcano Creates Another Lava Delta, Forces Confinement of 3,000 People | International

The lava from the volcano La Palma came back in contact with the sea this Monday, at 12:00 am (9:00 am in Brasília), and led the authorities to decree the confinement of about 3,000 people in the municipality of Tazacorte (west of Spain). island) to avoid contact with gas fumes. The new forming lava delta is located in the area known as El Perdido, about three kilometers south of Puerto de Tazacorte and just under two kilometers north of what began to form on 28 September.

This tongue of lava that reached the sea was the one that received the most input from the center of the eruption in recent days, mainly through lava stream 4. by an increase in the flow from the eruptive center due to successive overflows occurring in the cone. The sudden contact with the ocean was “another surprise for this volcano”, as the technical director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende, explains.

The volcano continues at the same time to feed the oldest course, located to the south, but it does so through lava tubes and conquered another seven hectares of land on the last day, bringing the total area to 1,068 hectares. In this advance, destroyed 1,481 properties, according to data from Catastro. Of these buildings, 1,193 were for residential use.

When a lava tongue, with about 1,000 degrees of temperature, reaches the sea, at just over 20 degrees, there is an explosion of water vapor that sets off a dense black cloud. This is what can be seen with the naked eye from much of the Aridane Valley. The lava, with its extreme heat, causes this plume, but also a chemical reaction which mainly includes chlorine, which can irritate the skin, eyes and respiratory tract.

In all, there are four main hazards associated with lava flowing into the ocean, according to the US Geological Survey: the sudden collapse of coastal terrains and cliffs, the explosions caused by this collapse, waves of boiling water forming in the surroundings, and , finally, the toxic vapor column with hydrochloric acid and small particles of volcanic crystals.

For this reason, Pevolca decided to confine the urban area of ​​Tazacorte (where around 2,500 people reside), as well as the city of San Borondón (confined for the third time since the eruption began), and part of the scattered settlement of El Cardón.

Miguel Ángel Morcuende warned that the air quality in eastern La Palma will continue to make aeronautical operations impossible in the next 48 hours. The use of FFP2 masks is also recommended and the practice of outdoor activities is not recommended in the municipalities of Santa Cruz de La Palma and Breña Alta and Breña Baixa (in the east of the island).

The emission of sulfur dioxide from the volcano’s plume has dropped drastically on this last day to a range between 900 and 1,300 tons per day. Pevolca’s scientific spokesperson, Carmen López, reduced, however, the possibility that this very low amount could mean an effective loss of energy from the eruption, and noted that in the coming days it will be possible to verify whether this figure holds. The emission of this gas is one of the most reliable thermometers to know the intensity of the eruption.

Volcanic tremor (the sound evidence that causes magma and gases to rise to the surface) is also studied to determine the health of the volcano. It remains at “low levels”, according to López, as well as the seismicity, after the increase registered last week.

