Lakers take 25 off without LeBron, but Knicks have last laugh in New York | nba

The Los Angeles Lakers struggled, pulled off a 25-point lead, but the New York Knicks had the last laugh on Tuesday night, scoring 106-100 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Suspended for aggression in the duel against the Pistons, LeBron James watched Westbrook’s triple double on TV, earning 18 points in the third round. Decisive, however, were the four balls from the perimeter of Immanuel Quicley in the last quarter, to open again the advantage and guarantee the victory.

Evan Fournier scored 26 points and was the Knicks goalkeeper, with Julius Randle contributing 20 points and 16 rebounds. The young Quickley had 14 in total, being 12 in the decisive moments. The team reached its ninth victory and returned to having 50% of the season. The next challenge is against the Phoenix Suns, who are coming off 13 straight wins, again at the Garden on Friday.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, was not ahead at any point in the game, but startled New York fans with a sprint in the second and third quarters. Westbrook’s 18 points helped the Lakers to draw, but the reaction stopped there. The last period ended up being controlled by the Knicks, and the better use of the perimeter made the difference.

The star finished with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, with the aid of 20 points and 6 rebounds from Anthony Davis. The team’s campaign is 9-10 losses, 5-3 with LeBron and 4-7 without him. The King fulfilled his punishment game and returns against the Indiana Pacers, this Wednesday, again away from home.

Knicks

Evan Fournier (26 pts, 6 baskets of three)

Julius Randle (20 pts, 16 rebs, 5 asts)

Immanuel Quickley (14 pts, 4 baskets of three)

Lakers

Russell Westbrook (31 pts, 13 rebs, 10 asts)

Anthony Davis (20 pts, 6 rebs)

Knicks

Taj Gibson (groin)

Mitchell Robinson (concussion)

Derrick Rose (knee)

Lakers

LeBron James (suspended)

Trevor Ariza (ankle)

Kendrick Nunn (knee)

Austin Reaves (thigh)

points in transition

Knicks 4

Lakers 13

offensive rebounds

Knicks 7

Lakers 13

second chance points

Knicks 13

Lakers 8

Court shots

Knicks 37/82 (45.1%)

Lakers 34/91 (37.4%)

three shots

Knicks 15/34 (44.1%)

Lakers 11/36 (30.6%)

free throws

Knicks 17/21 (81%)

Lakers 21/30 (70%)

First Period – Knicks 36 to 20: Evan Fournier scored 11 points in the first round, with 3 perimeter baskets in 5 attempts. Randle collaborated with 10, plus 6 rebounds and 3 assists. The Knicks ran over the Lakers and their sparse defense with 7 balls of three. The difference reached 21 and retreated. Malik Monk scored 10 points for the visitors.

Second Period – Lakers 31 to 27: The difference reached 25 points in the middle of the period, but the Lakers reacted and decreased to 12 at half-time with defensive improvement. Anthony Davis scored 9, a total of 11. Westbrook did not go beyond 6 points, but had 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the first half, in addition to 5 turnovers. Score 63-51 for the Knicks.

Third Period – Lakers 30 to 20: Westbrook had 18 points and 3 assists only in the partial, with the right to three baskets from the perimeter, to lead the Lakers in the reaction. The Los Angeles team even tied the game and finished fourth two points behind. The Knicks had the worst attacking fourth, despite Fournier’s 7 points, 24 total. Score from 83 to 81.

Fourth Period – Knicks 23 to 19: Immanuel Quickley hit 4 balls of three and scored more than half of the home team’s points in the last quarter, enough to guarantee the victory of seeing a 25-point lead evaporate. The Lakers had reaction power, but not the final sprint.

Knicks

11/26 – Suns (home)

11/27 – Hawks (out)

11/30 – Nets (outside)

Lakers

11/24 – Pacers (out)

11/26 – Kings (house)

11/28 – Pistons (house)