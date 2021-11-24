Larissa Manoela surprises with photos of lingerie on the bed

Actress Larissa Manoela drew attention when she appeared in underwear in the records of her new video, ‘Pagou de Superado’

The actress Larissa Manoela (20) stole the show on the social network with bold new clicks!

This Tuesday, 23, the artist, who is about to launch a new click, shared records of the work and drew attention by starring in lingerie

Wearing stylish underwear, Larissa Manoela appeared devastating in bed. “I still haven’t gotten over the trailer for my new movie, I confess! But I don’t stop and I’m passing by to say that not only me but all of you will pay in hell…”, he said.

“Because there are 2 days left until the official release of my newest video “Pagou de Superado”, the continuity of “Me Esque a Milhão” is here…I want TODXXX ligadinhuuuus. Follow me on digital platforms and youtube so you don’t miss this release!”, wrote to fans.

In comments, the famous was soon covered in praise. “I wasn’t prepared for this”, joked an internet user. “Beautiful”, admired others.

Just recently, Larissa Manoela caught the eye when she bet on a swimsuit full of attitude. In a blue bikini, she stole the show on the beach these past few days.

Check out the photos of Larissa Manoela in lingerie:





Last accessed: 23 Nov 2021 – 18:46:48 (404832).