lawyer announces cause of death of her ex-fiancé

Brian Laundrie, 24, former fiance of influencer Gabby Petito, had his cause of death announced today by the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino. The 22-year-old girl was murdered in late September.

The man’s remains were found on October 20th and, after undergoing a dental arch examination, it was confirmed that he was the boy involved in the controversial and mysterious death of his partner.

According to Bertolino, the forensic anthropologist in charge of the case confirms to the family that Laundrie took his own life with a gunshot wound to the head.

“Chris and Robert are still grieving the loss of their son and are hopeful that these discoveries will bring both families together,” he said.

remember the case

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie went on a trip across the United States in June. The plan was to travel the west coast of the country by car and visit all the parks in the region.

However, on August 30th, the influencer stopped contacting the family, while the boy returned to his home, located in North Port, two days later.

On September 13, Laundrie’s family informed him that he too had disappeared. According to police to People magazine, ‘there is a high possibility’ the man died on the same day he left the family.

Petito’s body was found on September 21 and the responsible team points to strangulation as the cause of death.

Brian, on the other hand, was on the run for nearly a month before police found remains near his home. Later, experts confirmed that the bones were his.

CVV

If you are thinking of committing suicide, seek help from the CVV and the CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city.

CVV (https://www.cvv.org.br/) works 24 hours a day (including holidays) by phone 188, and also answers via email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.