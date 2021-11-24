Left avoids talking about leftist dictatorships, says political scientist

In an interview with newspaper El País, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) downplayed Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship in Nicaragua. In his speech, he compared the time when the dictator and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are in power, but stated that Ortega was wrong when he ordered the arrest of opponents.

THE CNN, journalist and political scientist Deysi Cioccari said that Lula’s statement can be defined as a “horror show”. According to her, Nicaragua “is not a democracy and is not even worthy of comparison with Merkel”.

On the last 7th, Ortega was re-elected for the fourth consecutive term, where he had 75% of the votes. The international community and critics have been calling the government a dictatorship – he counters that his government belongs to the people and that it defends itself from American attacks. During the elections, 7 pre-candidates were arrested – and, in total, the government has arrested 41 opponents.

Cioccari also stated that the ex-president’s speech benefits third way candidates that may arise. “It is a historic disservice and ends up scoring in favor of other candidates that may come”, and he added, “if the current president organizes a disorderly organization, Lula has added fuel to the fire.”

“We have seen democracy under attack in recent years”, and, for her, this results in intensifying the national polarization even more.

The political scientist concludes by saying that the “left avoids talking about leftist dictatorships” and believes that the “PT flirts, from time to time, with authoritarian instincts”.