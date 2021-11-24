Lewandowski scored great on his bike, Bayern beat Dynamo Kiev and advanced to the 16th with 100% success

With a great goal by bicycle from Lewandowski and another from Coman, Bayern won 2-1 against Dynamo Kiev and secured a place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

O Bayern Munchen all he needed was a draw to qualify for the round of 16 in the Champions League, but the Dynamo Kiev, this Tuesday (23), under a lot of snow at Kiev Stadium, in Ukraine, and advanced to the next stage with a round in advance and 100% success.

The first half was largely dominated by the Bavarians, who opened the scoring with a great goal from Lewandowski’s bicycle in the 14th minute. Then, at 42, Coman, after a beautiful play by Tolisso and a beautiful light cut by Müller, submitted it to make it 2-0. Without being able to create, the Ukrainian team had its best chance with a failure by Neuer, who tried to deflect the shot from Tsygankov, punctured and ended up sending the ball into the crossbar.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

On his way back from half-time, the German shirt 1 was ‘redeemed’ by making a great save in Buyalskyi’s shot and still picking up the rebound of shirt 10. With an advantage on the scoreboard, the German team managed and played passes in the intermediate. Until the 24th minute, Garmash sent it under Neuer’s legs to slow down and score the Ukrainian team’s first in the competition.

It was then that Dynamo grew and the game gained excitement. The Ukrainians still had a chance to equal with Tsygankov, but stopped in Neuer and had no more reaction time.

Championship status

With the result, Bayern has 15 points in the leadership of Group E, advances to the round of 16 with 100% success and with the best campaign so far in the competition. Dynamo, on the other hand, remains without points and has no more chances of qualifying.

The guy: Lewandowski

The Champions scorer with 9 goals scored in five matches, scored a great goal on a bicycle to open the scoring for the Bavarian team. In the 14th minute of the first half, Pavard took a risk from outside the area, the ball swerved on Zabarnyi and it was up to shirt 9 to swing the net with a GREAT FOUNDATION!

Lewandowski celebrates bicycle goal against Dynamo Kiev in Champions League Alexander Hassenstein – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on Saturday (27) for their respective national championships. Bayern receive the Arminia Bielefeld at 2:30 pm (Brasilia time) at Bundesliga while Dynamo face FC Mynai at 9 am (GMT) by the Ukrainian.

The last round of the Champions group stage takes place on December 8th when the German team faces the Barcelona and the Ukrainian visits the Benfica.

Datasheet

Dynamo Kiev 1 x 2 Bayern Munich

GOALS: Lewandowski (14′ of the 1st T), Coman (42′ of the 1st T), Garmash (24′ of the 2nd T)

KIEV’S DYNAMO: Bushchan; Kedziora (Karavaev), Syrota, Zabarnyi and Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, De Peña (Garmash), Tsygankov and Buyalskyi; Shkurin (Vitinho). Coach: Mircea Lucescu

BAYERN MUNCHEN: Neuer; Pavard, Hernandez (Sarr), Nianzou (Tillman) and Davies; Goretzka, Tolisso; Sané (Omar Richards), Muller and Coman (Roca); Lewandowski. Technician: Julian Nagelsmann