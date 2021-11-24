Libertadores Cup disputed by Palmeiras and Flamengo is undergoing restoration; see the changes

The cup that Palmeiras or Flamengo will raise on Saturday underwent retouching

Next Saturday, in Montevideo, palm trees and Flamengo will decide who will be the new champion of Libertadores Conmebol. And the winner of this match will have the opportunity to lift a restored trophy. This Tuesday, the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguez, released details of the repair.

“Over time, championship after championship, he saw how there were changes, which were certainly perceived by those who know the history of Libertadores. I realized that the Cup was changing, but there was already an anecdotal fact that made this happen. The Cup was already being affected by affection, appreciation and many other things that happened over time. For me this has a very important historical value and it was a personal responsibility to restore it back to the original Cup”, said the president.

The restoration took place in Lima, Peru. During the process, the bowl was completely dismantled. Even the famous plaques with the names of the champion clubs of each year were removed so that they could be polished and the wooden base repaired.

One of the main changes is in the player’s figurine, which is on top of the trophy. Before, he kicked the ball with his left foot, symbolizing the penalty kick. Now, he kicks it with the right, signifying the start of the match, as in the original project.

“The ears have a ladder inside, this represents a stadium, the rostrum and the field on the flat part. You see a circle that represents the world and the player that represents the Latin American player above the world and the central column that elevates the Latin American game at a global level. Everything is connected. Everything has a representation”, detailed Carlo Tonani, responsible for the restoration.