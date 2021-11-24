Lindoso has an injury on his left thigh and becomes low at Inter for 10 days | International

One more problem for Diego Aguirre. Rodrigo Lindoso suffered a muscle injury in his left thigh and will be away from the pitch for approximately 10 days. Without the steering wheel, the tendency is for Johnny to be Rodrigo Dourado’s partner in front of Inter’s defense this Wednesday, against Fluminense, for the 35th round of the Brasileirão.

The low comes after a Tuesday in which the Uruguayan received two good news. Before being punished for two games for expulsion in the 1-0 loss to Palmeiras, Edenilson will be on the field at Maracanã due to a suspensive effect.

Patrick, who was punished one game by red card in the 2-2 draw with Corinthians, was not suspended again and is released.

Daniel and Yuri Alberto follow out. The goalkeeper is recovering from a crack in the rib, while the striker has a bone swelling in his left foot. Marcelo Lomba and Carlos Palacios will receive new opportunities, respectively.

The probable formation has Marcelo Lomba; Renzo Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Rodrigo Dourado, Johnny, Edenilson, Taison and Patrick; Carlos Palacios.

Without Lindoso, Inter seeks to overcome Fluminense at Maracanã this Wednesday. The match, valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão, will be played at 9:30 pm. Colorado is in eighth place with 47 points, one less than the Cariocas, who occupy the seventh place.

