Line-up: Renato Augusto does not go to the field, and Corinthians prepares to face Ceará | corinthians

The Corinthians holders went to the field for the first time this week this Tuesday, and continued their preparations to face Ceará. The duel is valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão and will take place at Castelão, on Thursday, at 20:00 (GMT).

The only exception was midfielder Renato Augusto, who did not appear on the pitch. At 33 years old, the player receives special care and stayed inside the CT to control the workload. Even so, the expectation is that the shirt 8 will start in Fortaleza.

For this game, Corinthians will be without midfielders Cantillo and Giuliano, injured, and Roni, suspended. The Colombian, by the way, will only play again in 2022.

Although recovered from a thigh muscle injury, midfielder Willian should start again on the bench. He should gain more minutes in the course of the duel.

According to information released by Corinthians, the athletes who started the derby against Santos, on Sunday, participated in a light activity with the ball. The others participated in a collective in a reduced field.

The press is still unable to follow the activities at CT Joaquim Grava.

This Wednesday, the eve of the confrontation with Ceará, Sylvinho must define the lineup.

The tendency is for Timão to go to the field at Castelão with a formation very similar or even the same as in the last game: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; jo.

With the victory over Santos last Sunday, Corinthians climbed to fourth place in the Brasileirão, with 53 points. Ceará occupies the ninth place, with 46.

