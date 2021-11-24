List of defects found in new Boeing 787 Dreamliners grows

Image: José A. Montes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





New information, revealed at the end of last week, indicates that Boeing is still having more headaches regarding its Dreamliner.

According to the American newspaper Seattle Times, which had access to an internal memo from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the body that regulates aviation in the United States, it was found that new problems are being encountered in Boeings of the 787 family. A newer concern involves flaws in the material that make up large aircraft structures.

According to the document, released by the newspaper on Friday, November 19, the defect, until then unknown, was caused by contamination of the material that is used in the manufacture of aircraft parts. The complaint involves the presence of undue substances in excess of what is tolerated in the carbon fiber composite used in the production of large structural parts of the wings, fuselage and tail of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Teflon

In April of this year, Boeing reported to the FAA that the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan – which builds the jet’s carbon composite wings – discovered a contamination of the composite material that could weaken the bond when two similar pieces are joined together with adhesives. For example, when a reinforcement rod is glued to the inside of the wing.





In the composite manufacturing process, carbon fiber tape impregnated with epoxy-type resin is placed in a mold and then hardened in a high-pressure oven called an autoclave. Bags are placed around the material to create a vacuum, and a thin sheet can be affixed between the composites and the mold to facilitate release after exiting the autoclave.

The contamination occurred because some of the bagging and release materials contained polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) – commonly known as the Teflon brand – which released residue. What until then was not public knowledge, is that in October the manufacturer informed that the contamination is much broader and affects not only the wing, but also the fuselage and tail.

No immediate risks

The memo also adds details about out-of-tolerance gaps throughout the plane’s structure. The problem was especially noted in the joints of the large fuselage sections, in a forward pressure bulkhead, and in the structure around the passenger and cargo doors.

According to the newspaper, according to the memo, the problems do not demand an immediate safety concern and there is no risk for users of flights currently in operation. However, the FAA draws attention to the possibility of premature aging of the aircraft structure. The defects pointed out in the report can affect more than 1,000 Dreamliners worldwide.

The Seattle Times heard a Boeing spokesman about the problems pointed out by the FAA, who said that none of the problems discovered reduce flight safety and that planes currently in service can be inspected and reworked during routine maintenance.

“We’re looking at undelivered planes from nose to tail and we’ve found areas where manufacturing doesn’t meet engineering specifications, but nothing that poses immediate safety hazards.”, he said.





Suspension and loss

The FAA claims that Boeing does not have the detailed configuration data for each aircraft to know which ones may be defective. Thus, the regulatory agency could further delay the resumption of deliveries of the 787.

New deliveries of the model have been suspended since May this year. An increase in the suspension could raise the total cost of reorganizing the 787 program above the previous estimate of $1 billion and cause a fourth-quarter write-down.

Boeing communications staff told the Seattle Times last Friday, the 19th, that they had no immediate details about the new contamination problem and could not comment on the specific matter as it is still under discussion with the Boeing.