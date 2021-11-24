Logitech launches G435 LIGHTSPEED headset with a focus on comfort

With a sustainable footprint, the model bets on vibrant colors and long battery life, weighing just 165g

This Monday (22), Logitech launched its new line of headsets in Brazil. The model G435 LIGHTSPEED arrives betting on striking look and in the sustainability of production as factors to differentiate it from the competition.

Billed as the lightest, most versatile and most sustainable headset ever made by the company, the G435 LIGHTSPEED weighs only 165 grams, promising comfort for the most extensive gaming sessions.

Speaking of which, you battery is designed for up to 18 hours of continuous playback, allowing you to play games and chat with your friends without worrying about constant recharges.

Construction and finishing

O G435 comes in three distinct colors that feature the product design, including Black and Neon Yellow, Blue and Raspberry, and Off-White and Lilac options. The Headband has a soft finish and the ear pads bring memory foam, for more comfort.



In terms of sound, the headset comes equipped with 40mm audio drivers, certified for compatibility with Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech, and Windows Sonic. It also has two beamforming microphones to capture your voice clearly, facilitating communication during online matches.

An important detail is that the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED is completely wireless. It can connect either via USB receiver or via low latency Bluetooth. The first option is best suited for games and video as there is no delay. Bluetooth is more convenient to connect to the smartphone.

The device is certified to work with PlayStation line PCs, Macs, cell phones and consoles, from Sony. At the user’s discretion, a volume limiter to a maximum of 85 decibels can be activated in order to protect the eardrums during extended sessions of use.

Betting on sustainability

One of the differences highlighted by Logitech is the fact that the G435 LIGHTSPEED is Certified Carbon Neutral (Carbon Neutral). This means that the company has invested in carbon offset projects, having zero impact on emissions.



Plastic parts on the G435 include a minimum of 22% recycled plastic post-consumer, certified by weight. In addition, the G435 paper packaging comes from FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified forests.

Launch and availability

The Logitech G435 Headset is already on sale at the main Brazilian ecommerce stores, with prices starting at R$ 799.90. Click here to access the product page on Amazon.

Specifications: Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED headset

Weight: 165 grams

Dimensions: 163×170×71 mm

Audio Drivers: 40mm

Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Impedance: 45 ohms (passive)

Sensitivity: 83.1 dB SPL/mW

Maximum volume: <100 dB with optional limiter at <85 dB

INTEGRATED BEAM TRAINING MICROPHONE:

Frequency response: 100 Hz – 8 KHz

WIRELESS RANGE

Up to 10 meters via USB LIGHTSPEED receiver or Bluetooth

RECHARGABLE BATTERY):

Playtime: 18 hours

Charging port: USB-C

Charging Cable: USB-A to USB-C

BOX CONTENT

G435 Headset

LIGHTSPEED USB-A wireless receiver

USB-C to USB-A charging cable

User documentation

Source: Logitech