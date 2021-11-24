LoL: brTT announces career break at 30 | lol

brTT started his career in LoL in December 2011 and, in April 2012, he joined paiN Gaming, the team for which he played the most and won championships and where he also won a legion of fans. With paiN, brTT won the CBLOL in 2013, 2015 and 2021.

The shooter did not only stand out in paiN, although it was there that he had the most prestigious moments. He became famous and made history for all the teams he played for in these ten years, having given a national title to all of them. In 2014, brTT won the Liga Brasileira – Série dos Campeões, equivalent to the 1st Split of the current CBLOL, with Keyd Stars. In 2017, he lifted the trophy with RED Canids Kalunga. And, in 2019, he became champion with Flamengo, the football club of the heart.