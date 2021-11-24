LoL: “Intention is to last until the 2nd split”, reveals brTT about pause

During the CBLOL 2021 Awards, held this Tuesday night (23), the six-time national champion shooter and idol of the paiN Gaming, brTT announced that he will take a break from his career. At the press conference after the event, the athlete revealed that his intention is to remain without acting at least during the first stage of the CBLOL 2022.

My intention is for it to be until the 2nd split. I still have this desire to represent Brazil, to compete in the Worlds, it’s a sensational event, I’ve already participated and I know how big it is. I have this desire, so let’s let these months go by so I can better see the date and such, but my plans are until the 2nd split.

With the announcement of CBLOL’s return to attendance, in addition to the presence of fans as determined by Mais Esports, brTT admits that it has even rethought its decision. However, the need to “take care of yourself” spoke louder: “until I arrive and see that I have regained the sparkle in my eyes, the emotion, the feeling that I can convey to my fans.”

The player also revealed that he intends to accompany paiN’s team during the 1st split matches: “CBLOL is returning to the studio with the fans, and I intend to continue going to the studio, following the team, seeing how things are, maybe the desire to play comes back faster.”

During his speech at the CBLOL Awards, brTT stated that the two years the tournament was remote took away the “fun of competition” for him. When asked about his greatest learning during this period, the shooter is categorical: “take care of your mental health.”

It’s the lesson I’ve learned from these last two years, I think that many athletes from many disciplines must go through this, to forget about their own lives and focus on the result, but when you look at yourself, you see that something is missing. The title may have come, but you reach a point in life where you will feel it.

brTT pause after 6 CBLOL titles

With a career that has lasted nine years, with six CBLOL titles, brTT announced a break in his career this Tuesday (23). Despite declaring that it intends to return within the next year, paiN Gaming should find a replacement for the six-time champion in its main lineup.

