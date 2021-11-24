love that fructified in the Casa dos Artistas

the private life of André Gonçalves returned to predominate in the headlines this Tuesday (22), when the journalist Leo Days, disliked by the actor, brought to light on the Metrópoles portal the decree of arrest of the artist, granted by the Court yesterday, due to the debt – estimated at more than R$ 350 thousand – related to child support for his daughter Valentina Benini, 18 years old, the result of his relationship with Cynthia Benini.

According to what was detailed by Leo Dias in his column, André Gonçalves has 60 days to appear in court and must wear an electronic ankle bracelet. He and Cynthia were married from 2002 to 2006, a relationship that has been marked by comings and goings over the years.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Love from the House of Artists

The wedding took place as soon as they left the Artists’ House 2, of SBT, in the year 2002, on September 27 for civil and on November 26 for religious. It was on the program that they met and lived a very peaceful romance that enchanted the audience.

But in the 8th week of confinement Cynthia was eliminated, while André went to the grand final and won 3rd place. In March of the following year Valentina was born. Between 2004 and 2005 the couple collected comings and goings until the marriage came to an end after four years.

Yo-yo romance!

“I’m glad I ended this relationship in good shape. It’s like waking up and seeing the sun shine. I will take back the reins of my life again and be happy. Having the support of my family, my friends, my daughter and even André will make me flourish. Today we have a much greater friendship than when we first met.

This is what is prevailing. André was an important milestone in my life, he made me grow in several points. Love never ends, especially for those who have a child in common. There is love with respect, for the father of my daughter, for the guy I admire.”, assumed Cynthia in an interview with Caras magazine at the time.

But in January 2006 André Gonçalves and Cynthia Benini got back together. The couple reappeared together in the SPFW audience. At the time, they made the ‘we’re still good friends’ line. But at the end of the event, in an approach to journalists, the actor opened the game. “We are together. We came back yes, and we are happy“, he said.

André Gonçalves pending

The pension, stipulated at R$ 4,500 per month, was paid regularly while the actor was hired by Globo. In 2007, however, he failed to bear the commitment, which generated a debt of R$ 112,044.33 – which, with interest and monetary correction, totals R$ 352,579.01 at the current rate.

FOLLOW THIS COLUMNIST ON SOCIAL NETWORKS: INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER