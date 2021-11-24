Lucas Piton renews contract with Corinthians for two more years

Left-back Lucas Piton renewed his contract with Corinthians this Tuesday. The new bond between the parties is valid until the December 31, 2024.

A spawn of the Terrão, Piton had a contract until the end of 2022. At 21, he is in his third season in the first team, since being promoted by Fábio Carille in 2019, after good performances in the Under-20 team.

“It’s a feeling of great happiness, very happy. Thank God, the club for believing in my work and providing this moment of joy. I also want to say to the fans that it will be another three years of great will, race and delivery”, said the full-back, in a video released by twitter of the club – see below.

As a professional, Piton has played 54 matches and a goal scored, scored in April this year, in a free kick in the derby against Santos. Despite this, with Sylvinho, the player has been receiving fewer opportunities.

There are only seven games played by him under the command of the coach. In comparison, holder Fábio Santos entered the field 29 times. Piton’s last match was against Cuiabá, in the 32nd round, replacing his teammate who had been suspended. The young full-back gave an assist.

It is worth remembering that, in August, Corinthians refused an offer by Olympiacos, from Greece, for the full-back. The 1.5 million euros (about R$9.4 million) proposal was considered far below the desired level.

See Lucas Piton’s first words after the renovation

See more at: Lucas Piton and Corinthians players remaining contract time.