Luciana Gimenez appears in a different bikini: “Did you like it?”

The presenter of Rede TV! Luciana Gimenez, 52 years old, published a photo in his Instagram stories beyond sensual. On record, the muse came up with a brightly colored bikini and asked her followers a question. “Did you like it?” she asked.

In other stories, the famous joked: “All this to show off the bikini”, she said.

talked about love life

Recently, the presenter Luciana Gimenez gave an interview to Quem magazine and spoke about her love situation. At the time, the famous said that at the moment it is rolled up.

“I’m wrapped up. As my son says: I have a crush. We have one or two people of interest, right…”, she said.

Then, the presenter spoke about the end of her relationship with businessman Eduardo Buffara: “It’s normal. Everyone starts, ends dating and marriage. That doesn’t worry me too much. The problem is more you with yourself. There are times when people publish things and it’s normal to be famous”, she said.

“It’s pretty crazy. When someone says I’m beautiful, wonderful, I feel like it’s not me. It’s a daily job and there are people who support me. When I was young, modeling, there were a lot of people criticizing. I’m not criticizing the medium, but it happened to me. I try to see my qualities, when people say I’m beautiful, I try to think: ‘I’m glad they’re seeing this’. We try with a lot of therapy”, she said.

Vented about comments

It is worth mentioning that recently Luciana Gimenez was the target of sexist comments made by senator Jorge Kajuru in an interview with Antônia Fontenelle’s channel. On the occasion, the famous one gave an interview to columnist Fábia Oliveira, and vented: